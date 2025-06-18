World’s first art-filled rocket successfully launched

A collaborative project between multimedia Chinese artist Jacky Tsai and Chinese aerospace company LandSpace has successfully launched the world’s first art-painted orbital rocket into space recently.

A rocket painted with original artwork by Tsai, the "ZQ-2E Y2" (Zhuque-2 Enhanced, Flight 2) measuring nearly 50 metres in height, was launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in China and crossed the Kármán line (100km altitude), officially entering outer space. This marks the first time in history that an entire orbital rocket has been treated as a complete work of art and launched successfully.

The artwork, themed on the Chinese legend "Chang’e Flying to the Moon", draws inspiration from the traditional myth of Chang’e, reimagined through bold visual language and vibrant colours. The rocket’s full body features dynamic compositions of Chang’e, the moon palace and flying celestial beings blending Eastern narrative with contemporary aesthetics. Unlike past symbolic decorations or partial decals, this project represents a full-body, integrated artistic transformation of a near-50m launch vehicle.

Tsai worked closely with engineers to apply aerospace-grade paint and advanced production methods, ensuring the artwork remained vivid and intact under extreme launch conditions. “To witness my artwork launched into space on a real rocket is one of the most emotional moments of my career. Through this project, I hope to send our shared dreams and imagination truly into the cosmos,” said Tsai.

Some segments of the painted rocket body were recovered from Earth after stage separation, serving as tangible evidence of this pioneering art experiment. The project marks a symbolic breakthrough in the integration of space exploration and visual art.