New releases for your streaming pleasure: June 18-24

APPLE TV+

The Buccaneers: Season 2

Premieres on June 18

The girls from season 1 have been forced to grow up and now have to fight to be heard as they wrestle with romance, lust, jealousy, births and deaths.

PRIME VIDEO

We Were Liars

Premieres on June 18

Based on the best-selling novel by E. Lockhart, the series follows Cadence Sinclair Eastman and her tight-knit inner circle, nicknamed the Liars, during their summer escapades on her grandfather’s New England private island. The Sinclairs are American royalty, known for their good looks, old money, and enviable bond, but after a mysterious accident changes Cadence's life forever, everyone, including her beloved Liars, seems to have something to hide.

Head Over Heels

Premieres on June 23

Park Seong-A is a high school student by day and a shamaness by night. She feels stuck in a rut until she comes across handsome transfer student Bae Gyeon-U. Gyeon-U is exceptionally good-looking, but suffers from an unlucky fate. In Seong-A’s shaman vision, Gyeon-U is upside down, indicating that his death is imminent. Seong-A falls head over heels in love for Gyeon-U and vows to save his life.

HBO/MAX

Conan O’Brien Must Go: Season 2

Premieres on June 19

O’Brien surprises fans while also taking in local culture, cuisine and sights.

A Minecraft Movie

Premieres on June 20

Welcome to the world of Minecraft, where creativity doesn’t just help you craft, it’s essential to one’s survival! Four misfits, Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison, Henry, Natalie and Dawn, find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld, a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they’ll have to master this world (and protect it from evil things like Piglins and Zombies, too) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve. Together, their adventure will challenge all five to be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative… the very skills they need to thrive back in the real world.

The Brutalist

Premieres on June 21

Escaping post-war Europe, a visionary architect settles in Pennsylvania, where a wealthy and prominent industrialist recognises his talent for building. But power and legacy come at a heavy cost.

The Gilded Age: Season 3

Premieres on June 23

Marian Brook, a rural girl, moves to New York after her father's death. However, things get complicated when she must assimilate into the clan of a railroad tycoon.

NETFLIX

The Waterfront

Premieres on June 19

A prominent North Carolina fishing family wades into treacherous waters to keep their crumbling business empire afloat.

Captive Heart

Premieres on June 19

A wealthy Black woman in Canada gets kidnapped and sold into slavery in the American South.

Olympo

Premieres on June 20

The lives of high-performing athletes at a sports centre, exploring the extreme lengths they go to achieve success.

KPop Demon Hunters

Premieres on June 20

When K-pop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey aren't selling out stadiums, they're using their secret powers to protect their fans from supernatural threats.

Semi-soeter

Premieres on June 20

Power couple Jaci and JP find themselves in a bumpy predicament when a new work pitch for a baby brand forces them to play the perfect pretend parents.