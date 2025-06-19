Personal portals

Organised by the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre (BACC) and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), Early Years Project is an annual event that aims to support and develop emerging artists.

The eighth Early Year Project (EYP#8) returned with the theme "Be Your Own Island" in which eight artists created works within the main exhibition space of the 7th floor of BACC where no new structural additions were allowed. This challenge required the artists to work within the limitations and develop problem-solving skills in their creative process.

Among the eight artists at EYP#8, three -- Pipatpong Seepeng, Pitchapa Wangprasertkul and Yotsunthon Ruttapradid -- stood out for their presentation of issues that have a personal and social impact.

Pipatpong Seepeng at 'Persona'.

Pipatpong Seepeng

'Persona'

Pipatpong is an illustrator and independent artist who suffered from delusions of parasitosis and hid his true self as a queer when he was young. Pipatpong said there is no exact explanation about his delusion. Since the age of 10, he felt itches and saw insects under his skin. He was cured two years ago after consulting a psychiatrist and admitting that it was a delusion.

Pipatpong studied at an all-boys school, so it was difficult for him to reveal his true self as a queer to male friends. He was worried that he might lose his friends if he came out of the closet. However, after watching movies related to LGBTI issues like Call Me By Your Name and Love Simon, he felt encouraged to embrace his identity and realised not to be ashamed. Therefore, he decided to come out of the closet and his close friends accepted his true identity.

"After I told my loved ones about my issues, I felt relieved. When I am under pressure, I feel there is nothing worse than when I thought I had insects under my skin. I was relieved to feel like a normal person," he said.

"Persona" was inspired by Pipatpong's personal experiences. He designed a space which features many zones, with each representing a layer of complicated feelings.

'Persona' features characters inspired by costumes of movie characters.

"I think I want to transform the world in my brain to a physical world. The first layer or zone is beautiful. The next one is messy and full of emotions. The final portrays a balance between self-control and release," he explained.

At "Persona", there are sculptures on white platforms in the first zone. These characters were inspired by costumes of movie characters the artist likes such as Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmatians, Ripley from The Talented Mr. Ripley and Hannibal Lecter from Hannibal. All sculptures have masks. Pipatpong explained that the sculptures explore the balance between masks people wear to fit into society.

The next zone is Out Of The Closet featuring dolls and doll costumes. As the title suggests, this zone represents how people choose who they want to be. Additionally, there is mural art and an instrumental music piece playing to depicts his private space. The final zone has a large doll hidden in the back. Pipatpong explained that this doll, which lies on the floor to escape from chaos, represents himself.

"Some visitors may feel uncomfortable to view a personal exhibit, but I believe it can inspire them. This exhibit touches on delicate and vulnerable topics, but they can be discussed. I hope there will be viewers who can relate to my work. They may have similar imaginations or interests and my work might touch them."

Pitchapa Wangprasertkul at 'Things Left To Forget'.

Pitchapa Wangprasertkul

'Things Left To Forget'

'Things Left To Forget" was inspired by Pitchapa's personal experience of domestic violence and physical abuse since being a primary student. Although it was not daily, the violence increased as she got older as she could endure more. Pitchapa realised that she was a victim of domestic violence after she told her friends who were frightened and told her that it was not normal.

"Things Left To Forget" displays installations made from fabric and mixed materials. Due to fabric and lace, the installations look delicate and feminine. However, visitors may feel chilled as the titles relate to painful experiences such as Bathroom, Clothes Hanger, Nail and Steering Wheel.

"I left home when I was a university student. It was tough because I did not have any money or job. I stayed at my friend's place. When I could stand on my feet, I rented an apartment."

Although she left home and stayed safe for years, Pitchapa continues to grind her teeth at night and has recurring nightmares of her childhood home and claustrophobia. She creates art to heal her psychological trauma.

A performance by Pitchapa Wangprasertkul.

"When I contacted my family, they told me that the past had been forgotten and that I should forget it too. Working on art helps me organise my thoughts and feelings. When I recall traumatic events, they sometimes trigger me to cry. However, I eventually came to see the traumatic events as outsiders so I could gradually distance myself from the pain."

In addition to installations, Pitchapa also has a special performance in which she hides herself in a futon and makes slow swaying movements. While watching the performance, viewers may feel uncomfortable and suffocated like victims of domestic violence.

"Most victims of domestic violence do not think about escaping their situation, so I want to tell these victims that they should take themselves out of that environment, especially when the situation becomes dangerous. Every victim should be their own best friend."

Yotsunthon Ruttapradid with 'Hyper Inter Me'.

Yotsunthon Ruttapradid

'Hyper Inter Me'

'Hyper Inter Me" features several monitors which portray an endless stream of data on short video platforms.

"My inspiration came from the popularity of short video platforms such as TikTok, YouTube Shorts, Instagram Reels, Facebook Reels and Line Voom. Due to the abundance of short videos, people's focus and concentration span has decreased.

"Although algorithms track people's activities, viewers are not the ones who control the data because short videos are addictive and can make them lose track of time," he explained.

"Hyper Inter Me" consists of seven monitors. The Disaster Of Inaction is an edit of videos relating to wars and violence. Three monitors, called Save Digital Memory, show videos edited from records of his activities. Watch Yourself is content from his personal interest and Living Life Live Stream Performance displays livestreaming.

"I created 'Hyper Inter Me' to reflect myself. The installations can be entertaining or inspire viewers to think about their behaviour regarding social media platforms."

Early Years Project #8 runs at Main Exhibition Gallery, 7th Floor at Bangkok Art and Culture Centre until June 27. Admission is free. For more information, visit facebook.com/baccpage.