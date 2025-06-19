New movies out this week: June 19-25

New releases that hit cinemas in Thailand this week.

Attack 13

Directed by Taweewat “Kui" Wantha.

Who’s in it?

Korranid "Aheye" Laosubinprasoet, Nichapalak "Lilly" Thongkham, Veerinsara “Perth” Tangkitsuvanich and Tarisa “Stang” Preechatangkit.

What’s it about?

A volleyball team captain and bully is found dead, hanging in the school gym. Her teammates must stop her father and a summoner from resurrecting her vengeful spirit

Why watch it?

13 Studio is making its debut.

28 Years Later

Directed by Danny Boyle.

Who’s in it?

Jack O’Connell, Ralph Fiennes and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

What’s it about?

A group of survivors of the rage virus lives on a small island. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors.

Why watch it?

The trailer features a distinctive recording of the poem “Boots” by Rudyard Kipling, read by the actor Taylor Holmes in 1915. The poem's repetitive rhythm imagines the march of British soldiers during the Boer War and this recording of the poem is used by the US military to simulate the psychological distress of being held captive.

Midnight Sun

Directed by Young-Jun Cho.

Who’s in it?

Jung Ji So, Cha Hak Yeon, Jung Woong In and Jin Kyung.

What’s it about?

Sheltered since childhood, a 17-year-old girl lives with a life-threatening sensitivity to sunlight. Her world opens up after dark when she ventures out to play her guitar for random travelers. One night, the girl encounters a young man whom she's secretly admired for years. As fate leads to a budding romance, she desperately tries to hide her condition from her unsuspecting new beau.

Why watch it?

A Korean movie that has a Japanese original story.

Elio

Directed by Adrian Molina, Madeline Sharafian and Domee Shi.

Who’s in it?

The voices of Yonas Kibreab, Zoe Saldaña and Brad Garrett.

What’s it about?

Elio, a space fanatic with an active imagination, finds himself on a cosmic misadventure where he must form new bonds with alien lifeforms, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions and somehow discover who he is truly meant to be.

Why watch it?

Elio's phone case is the rabbit from Pixar Animation Studios' short film, “Burrow” (2020).

Bride Hard

Directed by Simon West.

Who’s in it?

Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp and Anna Chlumsky.

What’s it about?

When a mercenary group takes a lavish wedding hostage, they have no idea what they are in for as the maid of honour is actually a secret agent ready to rain hell-fire upon anyone who would ruin her best friend's wedding.

Why watch it?

Badass secret agent Sam is tasked with one of her hardest missions yet.

Ha Gom: The Darkness Of The Soul

Directed by Pongpat Wachirabunjong.

Who’s in it?

Chamaiporn Sitthiworanang, Kunkanich Khumkrong and Worawit Chantasen.

What’s it about?

A movie that will take you deep into the lust and shamelessness of human sins, which comes with the belief in “Pob”, an evil spirit in the stories of the villagers in the Northeast, who are famous for possessing bodies and eating raw food, which is disgusting and feared by people all over the world.

Why watch it?

Thai horror… need we say more?