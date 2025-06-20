Hong Kong police arrest 8 after fake concert tickets sold for B2.7m

Hong Kong police have arrested eight suspects aged as young as 20 in a crackdown on a cross-border syndicate that allegedly sold fake concert tickets for a total of HK$650,000 (2.7 million baht), with the South China Morning Post learning that Taiwanese star Jay Chou's fans were among those targeted.

The force said on Wednesday that the suspects were all Hong Kong residents and comprised five men and three women aged 20 to 44, with the charges including conspiracy to defraud, possession of false documents, obtaining property by deception and money laundering.

Investigations revealed some of the members' personal accounts were also allegedly used to launder sums ranging from HK$600,000 to more than HK$10 million.

The force's Kowloon East regional crime unit identified the syndicate behind the sale of the fake concert tickets after conducting an extensive investigation that involved citywide CCTV analysis.

Police started making inquiries after receiving reports of bogus tickets between April and May.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, officers posed as buyers to apprehend the suspects, who are believed to have included two core members and five lower-level couriers.

Those arrested also included the group's alleged mastermind, who largely lived in mainland China and allegedly had connections to printing facilities.

Officers also confiscated 50 fake concert tickets valued at a total of HK$100,000 during the operation, 40 of which were found on the suspects.

The fake tickets claimed to offer spots for five concerts at Kai Tak Stadium.

A source said Mandopop singer Jay Chou's shows from June 27 to 29 were among those being exploited by the syndicate.

Senior Inspector Chow Ka-yun said the syndicate had operated under a very detailed division of labour, with its leader using multiple social media platforms to advertise the fake tickets.

"They would upload low-resolution images of the tickets, often obscuring parts of the front, making it difficult for the public to discern their authenticity," Chow said.

"We also discovered this syndicate would arrange for large quantities of these almost-perfect counterfeit concert tickets to be printed by cross-border factories and then brought to Hong Kong for sale."

Police said the group had also recruited lower-tier members to act as fake delivery workers.

The fake couriers would arrange in-person transactions with buyers and use fabricated verification techniques, while presenting fake order screenshots with seat numbers and creating counterfeit purchase records to gain customers' trust.

Superintendent Wan King-hang highlighted that the counterfeit tickets were "almost indistinguishable" from the real ones and bore a striking resemblance to the genuine articles in terms of their font, anti-counterfeiting features and paper quality.

He pointed out that the confiscated tickets had a specific error in the sales terms printed on the back, which featured the misprinted phrase "at the venue".

Wan urged anyone who found the error on tickets they had bought online to immediately contact the police.

The superintendent also explained that authentic tickets had laser labels on the front that reflected the light and an invisible fluorescent ink design on the back that was visible under ultraviolet light.

The real ones were also printed on smoother paper with clearer fonts compared with the counterfeits, he added.

Cityline Hong Kong said it had added special features to its printed tickets, including those mentioned by Wan.

Also on Wednesday, Live Nation Hong Kong said it had noticed unauthorised agents and outlets offering tickets for K-pop sensation Blackpink's shows in January 2026 and stressed that Cityline was the only official seller.

"Tickets purchased from unauthorised sellers, including online auction sites or third-party platforms, will not be valid for admission," it said.

"The event organisers and ticket retailers are not responsible for resolving issues arising from tickets purchased through unauthorised sellers."

Last year, losses from fraudulent concert ticket sales exceeded HK$18 million.

The roughly 1,700 cases recorded in 2024 also represented about 15% of online shopping scams reported that year, while the financial losses accounted for 5% of the overall amount lost in such cases.