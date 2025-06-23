Stand-up comedian invites all to rediscover their inner child

Thailand's leading stand-up comedian Udom Taephanich invites everyone to step into his secret and whimsical world during "Lost In Domland", which is running at the Pinnacle Hall, 8th floor of Iconsiam, Charoen Nakhon Road, daily from 11am to 9pm until Aug 3.

Presented by Trendy Gallery, this is a deeply playful art exhibition featuring over 1,000 creations from his wild imagination that will take viewers to rediscover the childlike wonder within themselves.

When we are kids, we are tiny explorers. Everything around us sparks curiosity. Playing is like a universal language to help us figure out the world. We shape modelling clay, doodle endlessly, make up stories, and lose ourselves in fairy tales. Every bit of play is like unlocking a new version of the world -- and of ourselves.

But then, we grow up. Society hands us an "Adult Zone" badge and suddenly we start fearing mistakes, overthinking what people might think of us. Stopping playing is like shutting the doors on possibility. It traps us in the same old loop. Like a rock stuck in place, we stop growing and start slowly wearing down.

For this exhibition, Udom's creative works are showcased in an area as large as a football field, allowing viewers to play with their imagination all day long.

On the stage, Udom is a storyteller who narrates his life story to make the audience laugh through verbal humour and body language. When he gets off the stage, art becomes the main language that he communicates with himself. He has a passion in making art and it has become his routine.

Tickets cost 850 baht (half price for students aged up to 23 and free for children no more than 12) and can be purchased at the door and online.