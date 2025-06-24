Discover Bangkok's creative corners with 'BAC Passport: Summer Edition 2025'

Art lovers, urban explorers and curious minds are invited to join a citywide journey packed with stories, stamps and creative surprises during "BAC Passport: Summer Edition 2025" until Aug 31.

Organised by Bangkok Art City, this third edition presents four curated art routes designed to help visitors explore 24 venues -- from contemporary galleries and artist-run spaces to cultural landmarks and creative hubs -- in playful and inspiring ways.

The routes include "Across the River", "Urban Quarter", "Heritage Quarter" and "Ignite Quarter", the newest trail lighting up Bangna and Srinakarin with fresh ideas and artistic sparks.

More than just a map, BAC Passport is an invitation to stamp your way through Bangkok's creative corners. At each participating venue, visitors can collect custom-designed stamps while experiencing hands-on activities, exhibitions and artistic installations.

Also, they can have an interactive printmaking experience at 1010 Art Space and Bangkok Art and Culture Centre (BACC). Simply pick up an exclusive art paper and head to the Print Stations to create a layered masterpiece using stamps collected on-site. At select venues, guests can also collect stamps that come together as a visual record of their journey -- part map, part memory. At Iconsiam, an exclusive guided tour has been arranged for BAC Passport holders.

Guests will also have a chance to receive thoughtfully-curated surprise goodies. Those who complete the journey -- collecting all 24 stamps and participating in activities -- will have the chance to receive exclusive creative rewards, from artist-designed pieces to gift cards and curated goodies.

This year's 24-venue lineup welcomes all walks of life. Limited copies of BAC Passport are available free of charge at host venues -- 1010 Art Space, BACC, River City Bangkok, Charoen 43 and MMAD.

All activities are free and open to the public. Visitors are also invited to share their adventure using #BACPassport2025.