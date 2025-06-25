RBSO to host a marvellous music concert

The Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra will bring iconic music from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to life through the concert "Music From Marvel Studios", which will take place in the Main Hall of Thailand Cultural Centre, Ratchadaphisek Road, tomorrow and Friday, starting at 7.30pm on both days.

From the triumphant brass of The Avengers to the haunting rhythms of Black Panther and the cosmic energy of Guardians Of The Galaxy, this epic symphonic concert captures the emotional and heroic journey of the Marvel characters as never before.

Each piece has been carefully selected to reflect the spirit and emotion of its cinematic counterpart, from heroic melodies to poignant moments. These memorable scores, crafted by some of the world's most acclaimed film composers, have become cultural landmarks, helping define the global success of the Marvel franchise.

Ideal for audiences of all ages, the programme will feature orchestral suites and themes from The Avengers, Avengers: Endgame, Iron Man, Black Panther, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, Guardians Of The Galaxy, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Captain America, X-Men and more.

Conductor Vanich Potavanich, a familiar name in the Thai classical music scene, will lead the orchestra through this powerful and dynamic programme. Known for his versatility and creative programming, the maestro brings both precision and passion to the podium.

Tickets cost 600, 1,000, 1,500, 2,000 and 2,500 baht (half price for students and seniors aged 60 and above) and can be purchased from thaiticketmajor.com.