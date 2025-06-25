New releases for your streaming pleasure: June 25-July 1

Looking for a title to binge-watch this weekend? Here's our pick!

APPLE TV+

Smoke

Premieres on June 27

A fictional drama series inspired by true events. A troubled detective and an enigmatic arson investigator as they pursue the trails of two serial arsonists. The fictional series is inspired by truth.media’s acclaimed “Firebug” podcast.

PRIME VIDEO

Countdown

Premieres on June 25

When an officer with the Department of Homeland Security is murdered in broad daylight, LAPD detective Mark Meachum, portrayed by Ackles, is recruited to a secret task force, alongside undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement, to investigate. But the hunt for the killer soon uncovers a plot far more sinister than anyone could have imagined, kicking off a race against time to save a city of millions.

Marry My Husband (JP)

Premieres on June 27

The story of Misa, a woman who has always lived her life as a "supporting character" in service of others. When betrayal by her husband and best friend leads to her death, she is mysteriously granted a second chance, traveling back in time by ten years. Determined to rewrite her fate, she sheds her former "nice person" persona to pursue revenge. However, her plans take an unexpected turn when she meets Section Chief Wataru Suzuki, a man absent from her previous life, who begins to change her revenge-focused heart. Through this second chance, Misa discovers what it means to truly become the protagonist of her own story.

HBO/MAX

Mechamato: Season 3

Premieres on June 26

A kind and creative young boy named Amato found a prison spaceship containing bad robots that crash landed on Earth.

Nosferatu

Premieres on June 28

In the early 1800s, a young girl named Ellen pleads for a supernatural being to ease her loneliness. Her cries awaken a mysterious creature who makes her pledge herself to him eternally and seduces her.