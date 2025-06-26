Prepare for Squid Game's final chapter

The third and final season of Squid Game will be released on Netflix tomorrow. Here's a recap of where the show left off at the end of Season 2 and what we can expect in the new season.

Gi-hun's loss

Gi-hun or Player 456 (Oscar-winning Lee Jung-jae) defies the bloody competition by setting up a small troupe of allies to bring down those who host the game. But while moving towards the control room for an ambush, his best friend Jung-bae is murdered by the Front Man. Gi-hun looks into the lifeless eyes of his friends though he has no idea the Front Man is actually In-ho, a player he thought was one of his closest allies.

Confrontation with the Front Man

Series director, writer and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk wrote in a letter to fans saying: "The fierce clash between the two worlds [Gi-hun and the Front Man] will continue into the series finale with Season 3."

The Front Man (veteran Lee Byung-hun), whose true identity was revealed to viewers after infiltrating the game, discreetly moved in the Season 2 finale to shut down the rebellion and restore order to the games.

"The new season will focus on what Gi-hun can and will do after all his efforts failed," the director also said.

Lee Byung-hun as the Front Man.

Jun-ho please find something

After a long search in the ocean, Jun-ho continues looking for an island and is unaware there's a traitor in his group.

Main characters reprise their roles

Some key players from Season 2 will appear in the new season including Yang Dong-geun and Kang Ae-sim (son-mother players), Park Sung-hoon (transgender), Kang Ha-neul (former marine), among others.