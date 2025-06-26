Artist transforms everyday objects into profound pieces

You are invited to look closely and find meaning in contemporary sculptural works on show during "Stratum", at The Charoen AArt until Aug 17.

This is a debut solo exhibition in Bangkok by Ukrainian artist Illya Skubak, whose deeply personal reflections across emotional, physical and cultural dimensions are expressed through materials often overlooked in daily life.

The artist collects materials from his surroundings in Bangkok including tyres, helmets, mannequins, bamboo and metal scraps. He assembles them into poetic, layered compositions that reflect memory, conflict and transformation.

Each of the discarded pieces carries its own story. They are not treated as waste but as vessels of experience. The artist sees those objects not as discarded but as signs of life. Removed from their original context, they begin to speak in new ways.

Rather than following a fixed plan, Skubak responds to the shape and character of each material, using intuition to guide the outcome. The result is a body of work that is both personal and reflective.

Among the works are hand-engraved stones paired with 1-of-1 Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) as digital companions. These pairings link the physical and virtual, offering a layered sense of ownership and memory. They are made to endure and to carry something forward.

Skubak is a self-taught artist whose work spans sculpture, assemblage and installation. His practice reflects the urgency of survival and the poetry of broken things. Previously exhibited in Dresden, Tbilisi, Lviv and Vienna, Skubak now lives in Bangkok, where he continues to explore the tension between collapse and creation.

The exhibition has two phases. The first is running until July 17 and the second from Aug 2-17. The Charoen AArt is located on Charoen Krung Road and opens daily from 11am to 7pm, except Monday.