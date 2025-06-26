New movies out this week: June 26-July 2

New releases that hit cinemas in Thailand this week.

Yadang: The Snitch

Directed by Hwang Byeng-Gug.

Who’s in it?

Kang Ha-neul, Yoo Hae-jin and Park Hae-joon.

What’s it about?

In drug crime circles, 'Ya-Dang' informants sell criminals' info. Criminals use this to reduce sentences, while law enforcement uses it for arrests. Ya-Dang, police and prosecutors form a key triangle.

Why watch it?

A complex triangle of interests.

M3Gan 2.0

Directed by Gerard Johnstone.

Who’s in it?

Jemaine Clement, Violet McGraw and Allison Williams.

What’s it about?

Two years after M3Gan's rampage, her creator, Gemma, resorts to resurrecting her infamous creation in order to take down Amelia, the military-grade weapon who was built by a defence contractor who stole M3Gan's underlying tech.

Why watch it?

The project was announced on Jan 18, 2023, less than two weeks after the critically and commercially cinema release of the first film.

F1: The Movie

Directed by Joseph Kosinski.

Who’s in it?

Brad Pitt, Kerry Condon and Javier Bardem.

What’s it about?

A Formula One driver comes out of retirement to mentor and team up with a younger driver.

Why watch it?

Filming took place during the weekend of the British Grand Prix in July 2024 at Silverstone, UK. A garage was set up for the fictional Formula 1 team, and this garage was set up between the garages of the Mercedes and Ferrari teams.

Miracle Of Love

Directed by M.L. Panthevanop Devakul.

Who’s in it?

Sinjai Plengpanich, Santisuk Promsiri, Saranyu Wongkrachang, Nusba Wanichangkun, Lek Isoun, Angkana Thimdee, Monthanee Tantisuk, Duangkamol Limcharoen, Waraporn Nguitrakul and Willie McIntosh.

What’s it about?

Mol is waiting for her friends to visit her on vacation while Don, a young student pilot, is waiting to meet someone who would fulfill his lonely heart. One night at a resort during a sudden downpour, someone suggests a game.

Why watch it?

30th anniversary edition in 4K.

Premieres on June 27

Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful

Directed by Jacob Bixenman, Miley Cyrus and Brendan Walter.

Who’s in it?

Miley Cyrus.

What’s it about?

A unique pop opera with 13 songs from Miley Cyrus's “Something Beautiful” album, driven by fantasy.

Why watch it?

If you have to ask…

Maa

Directed by Vishal Furia.

Who’s in it?

Kajol, R. Madhavan, Ronit Roy and Indraneil Sengupta.

What’s it about?

A mother transforms into the goddess Kali to battle a demon's curse involving fear, blood and betrayal.

Why watch it?

A suspenseful drama exploring the conflict between good and evil.

Premiering on July 2

Jurassic World Rebirth

Directed by Gareth Edwards.

Who’s in it?

Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey and Rupert Friend.

What’s it about?

Five years post-"Jurassic World: Dominion" (2022), an expedition braves isolated equatorial regions to extract DNA from three massive prehistoric creatures for a groundbreaking medical breakthrough.

Why watch it?

Edwards "dropped everything" to direct the film, stating before production.