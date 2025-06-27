Italian Brainrot: the weirdly addictive AI trend

If you're a parent with a school-aged child, chances are you've heard some bizarre sounds coming from your kid's room -- things like "Tung Tung Tung Sahur" or "Tralalero Tralala." These odd noises stem from a phenomenon called Italian Brainrot, which has captured the imagination of children and teens around the world.

Inside the world of Italian Brainrot

The moment Italian Brainrot began to spread like wildfire was when kids and teens started sharing these images and characters in various formats – story videos, songs, memes. Thanks to their repetitive sounds and ridiculous names, they’re incredibly easy to remember and mimic.

Today, Italian Brainrot has grown so much that it could almost be considered a meme series of its own. Some of the most popular characters include:

Tung Tung Tung Sahur – A wooden statue with arms and legs, holding a log. Its name imitates the sound of a drum, with a backstory that it wakes you with three beats – and if you don’t get up, it hits you on the head. Tralalero Tralala – A three-legged shark wearing blue Nike shoes, made “cool” by walking or running instead of swimming. Bombardiro Crocodilo – A mash-up between a crocodile’s head and the body of a B-17 bomber aircraft. Bellerina Cappucina – A ballerina whose head is a cappuccino cup, always dancing with energy and joy.

The effect on Thai kids

Italian Brainrot hasn’t just gone viral online – it’s also made its way into real-life behaviour among school children. One person who has observed the trend up close is a Bangkok Post staff member and mum to a third-grader. She shared:

"It began when my child returned from school with these odd names -- essentially meaningless words used as nicknames from AI-generated cartoons."

"Primary pupils giggle uncontrollably upon hearing these "Brainrot" terms. Some schools have banned them from classrooms as they cause such disruption."

"The content is watchable but lacks substance to me. But then again, when we were children, we hardly extracted profound meaning from our cartoons either. Perhaps we grew up with Aesop's fables and moral tales, feeling compelled to find some deeper message in everything we consumed. This generation may not feel that necessity quite so keenly."

"I think this is rather a personal matter -- those capable of reflection will manage it, whilst those who cannot... well, it's simply rather a pity."

"The more intriguing question is why children have the time to scroll endlessly through these brief AI clips in the first place. If parents wish to prevent addiction, they must exercise proper supervision. It's as straightforward as that, really."

This is a clear reflection that while Italian Brainrot may seem like harmless nonsense, it can have negative impacts if not handled or understood properly.

From digital to local: when memes leave the internet

Italian Brainrot keychains and plush toys on sale at a Bangkok market (Photo: Khanaphot Saengchai)

Italian Brainrot is no longer just an internet trend – it’s starting to show up in the real world too. In Thailand, for instance, local vendors have begun selling dolls and keychains modelled after the characters.

One vendor, who gets her stock from Sampheng Market – a well-known hub for accessories, clothing, toys and gifts - admitted she didn’t know much about the characters. She was simply advised to try selling newer figures.

Characters like Tung Tung Tung Sahur and Tralalero Tralala have proven popular among customers, sold in various sizes – from small keychains priced at 30 Thai Baht to larger ones for 100 Baht. It’s a sign that the trend appeals across different price ranges.

Adapting to AI-driven content

At first glance, Italian Brainrot might seem like just another fleeting internet craze. But in reality, it reflects how children today consume media in the digital age – where content evolves rapidly in both positive and negative directions. It’s now more important than ever for parents and educators to understand the kinds of content kids are engaging with.

The key lies in encouraging diverse and meaningful media consumption to help children grow up in a digital world in a way that’s both creative and safe.

In the end, Tung Tung Tung Sahur might just be the starting point for meaningful conversations between generations – about how the world is changing, and how we can all coexist happily in a time when technology is an everyday part of life.