Thailand to host Tomorrowland Music Festival for first time in 2026

Thailand is set to welcome one of the world’s most iconic music festivals, Tomorrowland, for the very first time in 2026, marking a significant milestone in the country’s ambition to become a global creative hub.

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), announced that on June 25 Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra received Tomorrowland CEO Bruno Vanwelsenaers and Filip Teelinck, a senior executive.

They had in-depth discussions on future collaboration and the realisation of Tomorrowland in Thailand, bringing the globally renowned Belgian music festival to Southeast Asia.

The initiative aligns with Thailand’s broader soft power strategy, aiming to enhance the country's global standing through the promotion of music and cultural events and the creative economy. The inaugural Thai edition of Tomorrowland is scheduled to be in Chon Buri province in 2026.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn also took to social media to share her enthusiasm:

“Tomorrowland in Thailand is one step closer to becoming reality. On 25 June, I held discussions with Mr Bruno Vanwelsenaers of Tomorrowland to further a vision that began during Prime Minister Srettha’s administration - to bring one of the world’s leading music festivals to Thailand. The project is currently under study and preparation.

"Thailand will not merely serve as the ‘host venue’, but as the heartbeat of the festival. The government is committed to ensuring Thai cultural elements and Thai people are woven into every aspect of the event. This is about maximising benefits for Thai citizens.

"It is a golden opportunity to spotlight Thai artists, elevate the music industry, and set new standards for live entertainment in our country. This marks a pivotal moment in our journey to becoming a true World Event Destination.

"Our soft power policy is advancing steadily and sustainably. This festival is not just about entertainment — it represents new opportunities, a new economy, new income streams, and new pathways for Thais in the creative sector.”

Tomorrowland’s anticipated debut in Thailand signals a new era for the nation’s event and tourism landscape, reinforcing its position on the world stage as a destination for landmark cultural experiences.