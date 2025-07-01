Remembering the King of Zydeco

Music fans celebrated the 100th anniversary of the birth of the King of Zydeco, Clifton Chenier, late last month. Chenier (June 25, 1925 -- December 12, 1987) was a pioneering musician from Opelousas, Southwest Louisiana who helped create zydeco music, a genre sung in French creole (his first language) that came out of the Creole traditions of the region, spliced with blues, R&B and Cajun music.

Zydeco, which takes its name from an Anglicisation of the French word haricot (snap beans) -- most famously in Chenier's genre-defining hit, Zydeco Sont Pas Sales -- is the music of black communities in Louisiana and parts of Texas. It is based on the accordion, a rubboard (or frottoir) and drums, while Cajun is the music of French settlers.

Last week, The Rolling Stones released a limited edition vinyl 7" single, with their version of Chenier's signature tune, Zydeco Sont Pas Sales on one side, and Chenier's original recording on the flip side. The single is part of Box set, King Of Louisiana Blues And Zydeco, which features his seminal recordings from 1954 to 1983.

The box set is available in 4-CD or 6-LP vinyl set (a whopping 67 tracks) with an illustrated 160-page booklet that includes an essay by radio DJ Nick Spitzer and an interview with Chenier's son, and musician CJ Chenier.

The tribute compilation released on the Smithsonian Folkways label which acquired Arhoolie, an independent folk and blues based label found by Chris Strachwitz (his 1965 recordings of a live session are included in the album's line-up and the version of Zydeco Sont Pas Sales on the 7" single is from this session), in 2016. For more information on this new release plus events being held to celebrate Chenier's life and career, head on over to folkways.si.edu.

The music video of The Rolling Stones cover is already online, so you can check out and hear Mick Jagger sing in French creole (he also adds R&B harmonica) on a track that doesn't attempt to recreate an authentic cover. Instead, it gives Chenier's song the Stones treatment -- a sort of rock and roll version. Reports say that Jagger has been a fan of the genre since he saw Chenier perform in the mid-1960s.

Born into a musical family, he accompanied his father playing at 'Saturday night fish fry' dances. His father played the diatonic or button accordion (as did all zydeco players initially before migrating to the full chromatic accordion) and his uncle played fiddle. He absorbed blues from Muddy Waters and Lightin' Hopkins, as well as zydeco (and La-La, the genre before zydeco emerged) creole musicians like Sidney Babineaux. He began playing the accordion around 1947.

The period just after WWII brought great musical change -- R&B was being created in New Orleans by pioneers like Professor Longhair and in Chicago (harmonica led), Kansas City and Los Angeles (saxophone led) and this fed into Chenier's music, so that in addition to the zydeco two-step songs he performed (when instruments like the accordion and harmonica arrived with German immigrants, the local Creole population was quick to adapt the instrument and some of the songs, as did Latin musicians as they developed Tex-Mex music (think of Flaco Jimenez).

As a result, Chenier became a master of adapting his music to the audience he was performing for -- his R&B and soul-tinged songs maintained his popularity throughout his career. When I DJ an R&B and soul night I always spin a few two-steps and zydeco R&B tracks to perk up the dancefloor (zydeco is highly infectious). My current favourite is a 1976 Chenier track, Ti Na Na.

Kudos to the Smithsonian for releasing a tribute to one of the USA's great musical pioneers. Long may it continue.

Finally, World Beat salutes the incredible career of Argentine jazz pianist and movie soundtrack maestro Lalo Shifrin, who died last week aged 93. It was the late music collector Alfred Pawlin, of Visual Dhamma Gallery, who alerted me to the amazing career of this master composer. You all know the first few notes of the Mission Impossible TV theme -- and I'll bet you can summon it effortlessly from your musical memory. You might forget where you left your house keys but not the Mission Impossible tune!

This is just a partial list of his movie scores: Cool Hand Luke, Bullitt, Enter The Dragon, The Eagle Has Landed, Amityville Horror, the Dirty Harry films (a collaboration with Clint Eastwood) and many more.

Shifrin also released jazz albums with sax player Johnny Hodges, performed with neuvo tango master Astor Piazzola and wrote compositions for classical orchestras. RIP