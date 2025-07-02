Future reflections

When curator Zen Sanehngamjaroen watched Netflix's Thai science fiction series, Tomorrow And I, she felt inspired to create the art exhibition "Future Hype", which is now on view at Maison JE. Tomorrow And I is a series which features four episodes with different futuristic themes -- cloning, life-like sex robots, AI and Buddhism and biblical flooding and societal division.

"It raises the question that if one day the world becomes like it is in the series, what will people be like? There will be a lot of changes and effects which humans will try to handle. The question is can we cope with them? The exhibition's futuristic theme allows artists to present their perspectives.

"I came up with the title 'Future Hype' because I was thinking about trends, popularity and something new. It is something that is uncertain and keeps changing which makes it impossible to predict what will happen," explained Zen.

"Additionally, this is the first time that Maison JE has organised an exhibition of Thai artists. Thus, we decided to present it as a group for diversity. All 12 artists created works especially for this event."

Zen is a curator who does not deny new technology. She prefers to learn and employ it for her own benefit. However, she believes that the ideas for artwork should come from artists, not AI.

"Some artists use ChatGPT or other generative AIs to develop ideas. I believe that humans can come up with profound thoughts that AI cannot duplicate. There is nothing wrong with using AI as a support tool, but the creators of artwork should be the artists," Zen commented.

Bangkok 2030, left, and A Weekday In The Backyard, right, by Thanapat Chaipanna. photo:

At the exhibition, three oil paintings on canvas by young artist Thanapat Chaipanna sold out quickly. Zen explained that Thanapat usually conveys messages about connections of two different contexts such as a rural area in his hometown and a convenience store. One of his surreal paintings, Bangkok 2030, depicts a non-air-conditioned red bus moving towards a flying manhole cover which presents his satirical commentary on the never-ending problem of manhole covers.

Zen explained that Thanapat was inspired by non-air-conditioned red buses which have been around for decades. Thus, he believes that these buses will likely continue to be around for the future or 2030. Another painting, A Weekday In The Backyard, portrays two aliens sitting at a dining table, with a swimming pool and a cow in the background. It looks like a relaxed but unusual atmosphere.

NoiNah is the alias of a painter who tells the story through the character of a girl named NoiNah. Aquarium depicts NoiNah in a yellow dress standing next to her friend in an aquarium. What is heartbreaking is that inside the aquarium is a representation of our world that has been hit by a flood disaster.

NoiNah told Zen that it would be horrible if the future world comes to point like Aquarium. Almost A Tree portrays NoiNah standing on a large tree made from numerous wooden chairs. The artist hopes that Aquarium and Almost A Tree inspire viewers to appreciate and protect trees and the environment.

Although the exhibition's theme is about the future, many artists created works that reflect the present.

"Not every artist created work that conveyed what the future would be like. Some of them believe that if they do well in the present they would not need to worry about the future," explained Zen.

Wheel Of Fortune and Making Your Way by Banana Manz. photo:

Make Me Smile by Turn Kanama illustrates a simple life. Turn presents a normal day of a couple having a good time. In this acrylic painting, a man holding two ice cream cones is walking towards his girlfriend. The girlfriend plays with a black cat while a brown cat is stretching next to her.

"Enjoying ice cream is a simple happiness. Before thinking about the future, Turn wants to focus on the present. He added cats in his painting because a study discovered that cats are animals that do not think ahead and are happy with what they have. Thus, we should not worry about things that have not happened yet," explained Zen.

Banana Manz is an artist who express his thoughts through his rabbit character called Bunny Hop. In this exhibition, Banana Manz created three acrylic paintings on canvas, Wheel Of Fortune, Making Your Way and Game Of The Day. Each painting portrays Bunny Hop playing a dart game, a dice game and a computer game. It is a metaphor to compare these games to the game of life. Every day life is challenging. Besides these paintings, Banana Manz also created resin Bunny Hop characters holding a bomb for collectors.

Jecks BKK, a street artist, created paintings -- Out Of Energy 1, Out Of Energy 2 and Out Of Energy 3 -- which are a series of three consecutive paintings forming a single image. This series depicts a large robot which look like the character Jeck lying on grass. There are many small Jecks and one is trying to fix the robot Jeck and another one sprays paint on the foot of a robot Jeck, while another draws on the robot.

"The robot which has been through many difficulties represents his future. Other Jecks depict himself at various stages and shows how he has grown from being an artist who created art on the street. There are 'flower bombs' in the paintings to represent that something that appears beautiful or looks great may not always be as it appears," explained Zen.

Make Me Smile by Turn Kanama. photo:

Zen hopes that viewers will visit the exhibition.

"The exhibition theme by the curator may present one idea, but artists may have different viewpoints. Viewers can interpret what they see in different ways. There is no right or wrong. I hope that viewers will attend and experience what we present," said Zen.

"Although there will be advanced technology, human thoughts and feelings will still be important. Humans must become more advanced because we eventually have to compete with AI. However, I believe that people who create art have human spirit which makes them have profound thoughts and deep emotions which AI cannot replicate."

Aquarium by NoiNah. photo:

Almost A Tree by NoiNah. photo: