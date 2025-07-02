Soul sensation Mayer Hawthorne to perform at Centerpoint Studio

Get ready to groove to the soulful beats of Mayer Hawthorne as he brings his distinctive blend of vintage soul, R&B, and modern funk to Bangkok's Centerpoint Studio on Aug 21. Renowned as a 21st-century soul sensation, Mayer Hawthorne promises an unforgettable evening filled with timeless hits and infectious charisma.

Blending classic Motown soul with elements of R&B, modern funk, and pop, Hawthorne has carved out a niche all his own since bursting onto the scene in the late 2000s. With critically acclaimed albums like A Strange Arrangement (2009), How Do You Do (2011), and Man About Town (2016), Hawthorne has captivated audiences around the world with his velvet-smooth vocals, tight production, and a stage presence that channels the golden era of soul with a contemporary twist.

Known for hit songs like The Walk, Just Ain't Gonna Work Out, and A Long Time, Hawthorne's music is steeped in rich influences -- Smokey Robinson, Barry White, Curtis Mayfield and the sweet soul of 1970s Detroit. His sound is nostalgic yet refreshing, often described as a bridge between the past and the future of soul music. With millions of streams and a loyal global fanbase, he remains one of the most talk-about in the new soul revival movement.

Born Andrew Mayer Cohen in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Hawthorne grew up with his ears glued to the car radio, absorbing the soul, funk, and jazz classics that defined the Midwest music scene. That deep musical heritage became the foundation of his artistry -- and he has since built a career around reviving the emotion, elegance, and spirit of that era, with a tongue-in-cheek swagger that makes his performances unmissable.

His live shows are where the magic truly happens. Whether it's the effortless falsetto, the sharply tailored suits, or the playful between-song banter, Mayer Hawthorne knows how to keep an audience engaged. Expect a night full of upbeat rhythms, romantic slow jams, and crowd sing-alongs -- all delivered with a retro flair that turns every performance into a dance party from another decade.