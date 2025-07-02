Festival set to bring Southern charm and spice to Bangkok

The "Fly 2 South Now Festival" will be back to serve ultimate fun in southern style for three days, at ChangChui Creative Park, Sirindhorn Road, daily from 4pm to 10pm, starting Friday to Sunday.

After scoring a big hit last year, the second edition promises to excite revellers with a stunning outdoor fashion show featuring six designer brands from the South -- Clothear Vestiare, D'Arcy the Designs, Keziah, Spybrand, Yabulan and Yayee.

Inspired by "Colors, Patterns and Lines" of typical southern fabrics, their collections will grace the unique runway on Friday at 7.30pm. The fashion show will feature more than 40 models including Psi Scott, Lukkade and Skye Kingpayome, Dael Naruemol, Praewwanich Ruangthong and Tia Taveepanichpan.

The festival will bring the very best of the South, from must-have items and deliciously spicy flavours to appealing art and culture. Top-rated Southern restaurants will be there to serve up all the bold, unforgettable dishes including rich and tangy kaeng lueng, khao yum (rice salad) and rare traditional sweets.

Prepare to shop for chic apparel, eye-catching crafts and artisanal goods and enjoy fascinating folk shows and live music performances by indie southern artists.

Also, have fun with workshops on southern crafts and discover best deals on trips to southern destinations. Many programmes are created exclusively for the festival, making the event even merrier and more memorable.

There is no admission fee. ChangChui is located in Pinklao on the Thonburi side of Bangkok.