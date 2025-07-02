Concert presents a fresh take on Thai classical music

Contemporary Thai classical music will be reimagined through unique voices of oboe and English horn during "Thai Mai" concert, at Sala Sudasiri Sobha, Lat Phrao 41 yaek 7-2, on Sunday, at 4pm.

The Western double reed instruments are rarely heard in the Thai context. When paired with Thai melodies, literature and artistic inspiration, they produce a powerful and unexpected soundscape -- delicate yet profound.

All the works featured in the programme were composed by five acclaimed Thai composers -- Yos Vaneesorn, national artist Narongrit Dhamabutra, Akara Yuenyonghattaporn, Morakot Cherdchoongarm and Bali Phongklad.

Each composition offers a personal reflection on the concept of "Thainess" -- what it means to be Thai in the modern world.

Leading the programme is Nuttha Kuankajorn, principal oboist of the Thailand Philharmonic Orchestra who also performed with leading orchestras across Europe and Asia.

She is a multi-faceted artist, academic and podcast host, internationally recognised for her contributions to the promotion of contemporary Thai classical music.

Through the oboe and English horn, she introduces a new lens on Thai culture -- one that is elegant, emotional and provocatively modern. Joining her on stage are two distinguished Thai guest artists -- Boonrit Kitthaweepitak and Morakot Cherdchoongarm.

Together, the trio presents a musical dialogue that fuses Western timbres with a contemporary Thai spirit, creating a harmonious exchange that transcends genre and tradition.

Each composition tells a story -- a reinterpretation of Thai identity shaped by the present era -- and offers audiences an unforgettable experience filled with beauty, depth and cultural introspection.

Tickets cost 500, 1,000, 1,800, 2,000 and 2,500 baht (plus a nearly 50% discount when purchasing four tickets).