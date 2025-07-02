New releases for your streaming pleasure: July 2-8

Looking for a title to binge-watch this weekend? Here's our pick!

PRIME VIDEO

Heads Of State

Premieres on July 2

The UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke and U.S. President Will Derringer have a not-so-friendly and very public rivalry that jeopardises their countries’ “special relationship”. But when they become the targets of a powerful and ruthless foreign adversary — who proves more than a match for the two leaders’ security forces — they are begrudgingly forced to rely on the only two people they can trust: each other. Ultimately allied with MI6 agent Noel Bisset, they must go on the run and find a way to work together long enough to thwart a global conspiracy that threatens the entire free world.

City: The Animation

Premieres on July 6

This town, is not just a normal town. There’s laughter, love and emotional moments. An unpredictable ordinary life presented by the residents! Exciting stuffs come one after another. Welcome to City.

HBO/MAX

Grosse Pointe Garden Society

Premiered on July 1

Follows four members of a suburban garden club, as they get caught up in murder and mischief, as they strive to flourish.

Jellystone!: Season 3

Premieres on July 3

An uncontrollable 70s dance craze infects Jellystone and it's up to Cindy, Yogi and Boo Boo to stop it.

Sinners

Premieres on July 4

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

High Rollers

Premieres on July 5

A master thief must pull off a dangerous casino heist when his nemesis kidnaps his lover. Caught between rival criminals and FBI pursuit, he risks all to save her and score big.

NETFLIX

Flow

Premiered on July 1

After a devastating flood, a courageous cat joins a ragtag crew of animals aboard a salvaged boat as they explore a wild, mysterious water-filled world.

Attack On London: Hunting The 7/7 Bombers

Premiered on July 1

Insider accounts and never-seen-before footage tell the story of the 7/7 bombings on London’s transport network in 2005 — and its explosive aftermath.

The Old Guard 2

Premieres on July 2

Andy and her team of immortal warriors fight with renewed purpose as they face a powerful new foe threatening their mission to protect humanity.

The Sandman: Season 2 Volume 1

Premieres on July 3

A reunion of the Endless thrusts Lord Morpheus onto a perilous path, where a fateful choice makes him the target of a relentless quest for vengeance.

Dan Da Dan: Season 2

Premieres on July 3

The mystery around Jiji's family boils over as Momo, Okarun and Turbo Granny investigate the strange hot spring town and its even stranger secrets.

Emilia Pérez

Premieres on July 7

Four remarkable women pursue happiness in Jacques Audiard's audacious, genre-defying film that unfolds through a fever dream of original songs and dance.

Better Late Than Single

Premieres on July 8

Ready to step into the dating world, lifelong singles get expert help for style, health and confidence. Will they manage hiccups on their way to love?

AFN

5 Rencah 5 Rasa: Season 2

Premieres on July 2

Chef Sherson Lian shows off his culinary expertise and personality on Malaysia's longest-running cooking show.