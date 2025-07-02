BTS to release first album in four years

SEOUL — BTS is launching its first album in four years next spring, a high-stakes comeback for the Korean pop (K-pop) sensation, its agent Hybe Company and South Korea’s music industry.

The seven-member group which grew from unknown boy band to global juggernaut, commanded sold-out global tours and Billboard Music awards, with appearances at the United Nations (UN) and the Qatar World Cup in 2022.

Before pausing at the group’s peak in 2022, members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook thrust K-pop to the forefront of the global music stage.

“We are planning to focus on creating new songs from July,” RM said during a live chat on fan communication platform Weverse. “Our album is coming out next spring. And there will be a global tour for sure.”

BTS plans to produce the new album in the United States from this month.

Suga became the final BTS member to complete his military service last month, fuelling anticipation and drawing a fresh wave of international fans to Hybe’s Seoul headquarters.

The new record will be the band’s first as a complete group since Proof in 2022. Their last concert, “Yet to Come in Busan,” was held in October of that year.

BTS members’ decision to serve in the military, despite national debate over possible exemptions, was both principled and risky. It endeared them further to fans but left a vacuum in a hyper-competitive music scene shaped by TikTok trends, hits generated by artificial intelligence (AI) and rapidly shifting fan loyalties.

BTS’ fan group, which goes by the name ARMY, is one of the most organised and loyal in music history and has a strong global presence. During the hiatus, fan engagement remained strong through solo music projects and merchandising.

BTS’ return comes as Hybe adjusts after Scooter Braun’s decision to step down as CEO of Hybe America and grapples with internal disputes over the management rights of NewJeans.

During the group’s absence, Hybe diversified its revenues aggressively, with acts like boy band Seventeen and US-based group Katseye gaining traction globally.