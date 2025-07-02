Australia cancels Kanye West's visa over 'Heil Hitler' song
Australia cancels Kanye West's visa over 'Heil Hitler' song

PUBLISHED : 2 Jul 2025 at 15:46

WRITER: Reuters

American rapper, singer and record producer Kanye West smiles during a meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform at the White House in Washington, the United States, on Oct 11, 2018. (Photo: Reuters)

SYDNEY — Kanye West, also known as Ye, has had his Australian visa cancelled after he released “Heil Hitler”, a song promoting Nazism, the country’s home affairs minister said on Wednesday.

The US rapper released the song that praised the Nazi leader Adolf Hitler across social media and music streaming platforms in May this year.

The song came a few months after West made a string of antisemitic posts on X, formerly Twitter, which included comments such as "I love Hitler" and "I'm a Nazi".

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said that while previous offensive comments made by West had not affected his visa status, officials “looked at it again” after the song’s release.

“It was a lower level (visa), and the officials still looked at the law and said you're going to have a song and promote that sort of Nazism, we don't need that in Australia," he told national broadcaster ABC (Australian Broadcasting Corporation) on Wednesday.

"We have enough problems in this country already without deliberately importing bigotry."

Burke added that West had family in Australia and had been a longtime visitor prior to the visa cancellation. The singer married his wife Bianca Censori, an Australian architect, in December 2022.

Burke's office declined to comment on the exact date of the visa cancellation. West's management did not respond immediately to a request for comment outside US business hours.

In October 2024, US conservative influencer Candace Owens was also barred from entry into Australia. Burke said, “Australia's national interest is best served when Candace Owens is somewhere else”.

