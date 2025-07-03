88rising powers up music scene with new studio and concert

88rising, a global music and media company representing the best of Asian talent, continues to mark the roll-out of Future Asian Music (FAM), a music distribution platform powering the future of Asian independent and emerging music, with two initiatives.

The first is the launch of FAM Studios Bangkok at The Corner House in Bangkok's historic Talat Noi district on July 8 and 9. It will be a dedicated community space for budding artists developed in partnership with Cloud 11, a Bangkok-based tech collective empowering creators through labs and studios.

It will also offer residencies and various opportunities for artists to record, film and showcase their work globally, supported by Cloud 11's state-of-the-art infrastructure and 88rising's international network.

The second is "Levi Road to FAM – The Finale" featuring Thai headliner Milli, at Hua Lamphong train station, Rama IV, on July 9 at 6pm. This is the final stop in the multi-city music series that toured Southeast Asia in May.

The evening will also feature performances by talent from three cities -- Fariz Jabba from Singapore, feminist firebrand Zamaera from Kuala Lumpur, Ramengvrl from Jakarta and Zack Tabudlo from Manila.

Moreover, 88rising will curate a programme of music symposiums as part of Thailand Creative Culture Agency's "Splash – Soft Power Forum 2025", the largest regional platform dedicated to advancing Thailand's creative soft power. It will be held under the theme "Thailand's Opportunities In The Creative Culture", at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, from July 8-11.

The culture conference will offer yet another opportunity to showcase Asia's creative industries. Invited speakers, including global audio platform Spotify, will provide a space of discovery where the next generation of creatives and music entrepreneurs can learn from the industry's best as well as from each other.

There is no admission fee to both "Levi's Road to FAM – The Finale" and "Splash – Soft Power Forum 2025" but reservations are required.