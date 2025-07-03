New movies out this week: July 3-9

New releases that hit cinemas in Thailand this week.

Fushigi Dagashiya Zenitendo (The Supernatural Sweet Shop: The Movie)

Directed by Hideo Nakata.

Who’s in it?

Yûki Amami, Kokoro Hirasawa and Rikka Ihara.

What’s it about?

Zenitendo is a mysterious candy store that only lucky people can reach. All the candy recommended by the owner of the store is perfectly suited to the buyer's troubles. However, the candy might bring happiness or misfortune.

Why watch it?

Based on the popular children's book series and anime adaptation about Zenitendo.

2025 Riize Concert Tour: Riizing Loud

Directed by Kyung Chan Kim, Oreum Kim and Chaelim Le.

Who’s in it?

Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Sohee and Anton.

What’s it about?

The South Korea K-Pop boy band Riize’s first solo concert, which took place in Seoul.

Why watch it?

The beginning of the group’s “Riizing Loud” journey.