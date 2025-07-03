New movies out this week: July 3-9
text size
Life
Arts & Entertainment

New movies out this week: July 3-9

'Fushigi Dagashiya Zenitendo' is directed by Hideo Nakata who's best known for his Ring movies

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

PUBLISHED : 3 Jul 2025 at 15:17

NEWSPAPER SECTION: Guru

WRITER: Nianne-Lynn Hendricks

Listen to this article
Play
Pause

New releases that hit cinemas in Thailand this week.

Fushigi Dagashiya Zenitendo (The Supernatural Sweet Shop: The Movie)

Directed by Hideo Nakata.

Who’s in it?

Yûki Amami, Kokoro Hirasawa and Rikka Ihara.

What’s it about? 

Zenitendo is a mysterious candy store that only lucky people can reach. All the candy recommended by the owner of the store is perfectly suited to the buyer's troubles. However, the candy might bring happiness or misfortune.

Why watch it? 

Based on the popular children's book series and anime adaptation about Zenitendo.

2025 Riize Concert Tour: Riizing Loud

Directed by Kyung Chan Kim, Oreum Kim and Chaelim Le.

Who’s in it?

Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Sohee and Anton.

What’s it about?

The South Korea K-Pop boy band Riize’s first solo concert, which took place in Seoul. 

Why watch it?

The beginning of the group’s “Riizing Loud” journey.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT

RECOMMENDED

Online memorial for children dead in Hiroshima, Nagasaki

Online memorial for children dead in Hiroshima, Nagasaki

Life
New releases for your streaming pleasure: July 2-8

New releases for your streaming pleasure: July 2-8

Life
Australia cancels Kanye West's visa over 'Heil Hitler' song

Australia cancels Kanye West's visa over 'Heil Hitler' song

Life
Jurors in Sean Combs trial reach verdict on all but one count

Jurors in Sean Combs trial reach verdict on all but one count

Life
Battling the big apps

Battling the big apps

Life

TRENDING