Tiffany's Show Pattaya marks 50 years with new production

Thailand’s world-renowned Tiffany’s Show Pattaya was celebrating its 50th anniversary and unveiled an entirely new performance,“Crystalise a Dream,” for the first time in its history, promising a world-class spectacle and a new dimension of entertainment.

The first production revamp was created along with a new brand vision, “Open Beyond the Eye,” encouraging people to embrace diversity that is beyond appearances.

The new show concept highlights not only the performance, but also life and dreams, according to Alisa Phanthusak Kunpalin, Managing Director of Tiffany’s Show Pattaya. She said millions of people who had experienced Tiffany’s might have a certain image of the grand show without ever seeing what happens behind the scenes.

“It’s not just the show that we have been doing. It’s a stage of life where we try to make everyone’s dreams come true,” Ms Alisa said.

Alisa Phanthusak Kunpalin, Managing Director of Tiffany’s Show Pattaya.

As dreams vary in shades like a crystal, Ms Alisa said she believes that the brand-new show Crystalise a Dream will reflect everyone’s life experience and allow them to shine as whoever they want to be.

Ms Alisa also honoured her father, Sutham Panthusak, the late founder of Tiffany’s Show in 1974. Though having been challenged with struggles in fighting for acceptance, he had stood firm on his vision of thinking differently, said his successor.

The stage, which also hosts Miss Tiffany's Universe and Miss International Queen, has received various guaranteed awards in Thailand and internationally, welcoming over 400,000 visitors in 2024. It is now ready to step on a new chapter.

True change for present

“This is the first time we have changed the show 100%,” said Sakdipat Sangsuriyong, Show Production Director, who has been working at Tiffany's since 2003.

In the past, the performance was slightly changed by replacing one act at a time–removing old ones and inserting new ones, Mr Sakdipat explained. He said the complete overhaul was the most challenging part in this transformation.

The planning process took almost two years while still running the old programme at the same time.

“Normally, it should take at least six months, but we actually closed the house to build a new set and rehearse the new show for only three weeks,” the show director said.

On the last day of the old set, staff and cast had to say goodbye to the show they have been performing daily for decades. Seeing costumes packed away and the set dismantled left them in tears. However, it was not the end but a new journey, he said.

Sakdipat Sangsuriyong, Show Production Director of Tiffany's Show Pattaya.

While retaining Tiffany’s identity of transgender, Mr Sakdipat believed this was not an era of demanding for acceptance. Without mentioning a single word about gender, the performers would show and dazzle the world with their potential, and “once tourists buy tickets and enjoy the show, it means acceptance,” he highlighted.

For the 2025’s edition, the team was also joined by Araya Indra, or Art Araya, best-known as a Thai drag performer, designer and stylist, who had the goal of making Tiffany's the show of the present.

Positioned as Creative Consultant, she targeted the wider audience groups, especially young generations, who are expected to share the news. “We wanted to bring back the exciting atmosphere like when the old show had done to the old generation,” Art Araya said. “So, the production must go with the present.”

The performance is beyond lipsync and dance, but the cast members were also trained to show with modern tools and technology. “I did not intervene in their legacy, just shaking things up to make them more well-rounded,” Art Araya said, after joining the team for a year and a half.

Araya "Art Araya" Indra, Thai drag icon and Creative Consultant of Tiffany's Show Pattaya.

Backstage on the press preview day, the dressing room was filled up with much energy from show girls of all generations.

“I’m excited as the first day I was a performer here,” said Suphap Saengkhamchoo, known as Mae Ood, the first Tiffany’s show girl who has been with the house for 50 years and now as Show Consultant.

“The feeling is also mixed with fears if the audience would get the new format,” Mae Ood said, hoping people would open their minds and be ready for this new transformation.

Suphap "Mae Ood" Saengkhamchoo, the first Tiffany’s show girl who has been with the house since 1974.

Another veteran show girl with 24-year experience, Pop Tiffany’s, promises the audience a new experience they would get from Crystalise a Dream. “What challenged us was the depth of the show we have to portray. It’s no longer just the appearance so I want people to see that potential,” she emphasised.

“This is my dream stage, where I can express myself and show my abilities,” said 23-year-old show girl, Cait Tiffany’s, the youngest there.

Araya "Art Araya" Indra cheers up the team at the backstage before the performance.

The show Crystalise a Dream runs 75 minutes, crafted through nine acts–Pattaya, To Dream, Butterfly Ball, Diverse-City, Fashionista, The Queens and Crystalise– with all new costumes designed by international teams and new original songs.

The performance, welcoming audiences of all ages, are daily, with three rounds per day–6pm, 7.30pm and 9.30pm. Tickets can be booked at www.tiffany-show.co.th.