My Chemical Romance to make Thailand debut in April 2026

My Chemical Romance will perform in Thailand for the first time on 22 April 2026 at Impact Challenger Hall in Muang Thong Thani, marking a significant milestone for the band's Southeast Asian fanbase.

The New Jersey, US-formed group, which has previously toured neighbouring Malaysia and Singapore, has never included Thailand in their touring schedule since forming in 2001. The announcement comes as part of their broader Asian tour.

Tickets will go on sale on July 11, 2025 at 10am through Megatix, with concert promoter Midas Promotions Thailand handling the event. Ticket prices range from 2,500 to 12,000 baht. The sale date coincides with ticket releases for other Asian tour dates.

The band gained prominence in the mid-2000s emo scene with their distinctive gothic aesthetic and themes exploring death, love, and rebellion.

Their 2002 debut I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love was followed by commercial breakthrough Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge in 2004, featuring popular tracks including I'm Not Okay (I Promise) and Helena.

Their 2006 album The Black Parade received critical acclaim and is widely regarded as a defining work of the emo genre. The band disbanded in 2013, with frontman Gerard Way pursuing comic book writing, notably creating The Umbrella Academy (2019) series later adapted by Netflix.

My Chemical Romance reunited in 2019 with their first concert in six years in Los Angeles, subsequently embarking on various tours.

The Bangkok concert represents a rare opportunity for Thai fans, as the band has maintained a limited touring schedule since their reunion.

Further details regarding ticket pricing and venue capacity have not been announced by Midas Promotions Thailand.