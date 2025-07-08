A modern martial arts tale

When Karate Kid: Legends lands in cinemas on July 17, it won't be just another sequel -- it will mark a long-awaited cinematic reunion decades in the making. Directed by Jonathan Entwistle and produced by Karen Rosenfelt, the film unites martial arts icons Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio on screen for the first time while introducing rising star Ben Wang as the new face of the franchise.

For Entwistle, pairing the legendary figures -- one from the 1984 original and the other from the 2010 reboot -- was far more than a novelty. It was a creative opportunity to tell a story that truly spans generations. He said they leaned into the tone and style of Jackie Chan's earlier films, drawing inspiration from the humour, physicality and warmth that defined Chan's global appeal.

Jackie Chan as Han, a revered shifu.

"But this time," noted Entwistle, "we weren't just making a throwback. We were telling a story about connection -- about how different cultures and legacies can collide and ultimately strengthen one another."

Set in contemporary New York, Karate Kid: Legends follows Li Fong (Wang), a teenage kung fu prodigy from Beijing who is forced to rebuild his life in a foreign land. There, amid culture shock and conflict, he encounters two unlikely mentors: Han (Chan) and Daniel LaRusso (Macchio), who team up to guide him through a world he doesn't yet understand.

"This was a film about rediscovery," Rosenfelt said. "It was about people finding out who they are -- as teachers, as students, as parents, as people. That's what really excited me about this story. It spoke to anyone who's ever had to start over."

Although the film offers plenty of nods to Karate Kid lore, both filmmakers were adamant about pushing the franchise forward rather than relying on nostalgia. Rosenfelt pointed out that what made this instalment unique was the central dynamic: both Han and LaRusso training a Chinese boy who speaks Mandarin. "This wasn't a retread," she said. "It was a deeply modern film, and yet it carried forward the spirit of the originals."

Ben Wang as the new face of the Karate Kid franchise. (Photos Courtesy of Columbia Pictures)

Entwistle said the team worked to build something that respected its roots -- the Miyagi teachings, LaRusso's journey -- while crafting a world that a new generation could call their own. "We built an emotional foundation first," he said. "If it's not about something, all the fighting doesn't matter."

That emotional anchor came in the form of newcomer Ben Wang, whom the filmmakers discovered after an extensive global casting search. They needed someone fluent in Mandarin and English, capable of serious martial arts choreography -- and able to hold the screen beside two cinema legends.

"Casting the heart of a movie is like finding a needle in a haystack," Rosenfelt said. "Ben walked in and just lit up the room. He had this natural charm, a spark of mischief and a surprising emotional range. He did most of his own stunts, too. Honestly, he felt like this generation's Marty McFly [Back To The Future] -- someone you just want to root for."

Still, Entwistle insisted the film's success was a team effort, both in front of and behind the camera. "This was a story about mentorship, about community -- and that energy carried through on set," he said. "Jackie and Ralph had this incredible chemistry. There was instant respect, instant camaraderie. Watching them work together felt like witnessing history and possibility meet."

True to Entwistle's vision, the film also avoided the overly stylised flourishes of modern action cinema. "I said from the beginning: no magic, no wirework tricks," he recalled. "Just kung fu and karate, performed with discipline and honesty. Every punch, every kick had to feel earned. That grounded-ness made the emotion hit harder."

That sense of authenticity extended even to the film's climactic tournament sequence, where Li's fighting style evolves into a hybrid of kung fu and karate -- a symbolic merging of cultures and philosophies. "It was about identity," Entwistle said. "Li's fighting style became a metaphor for bridging past and present, East and West, tradition and adaptation. It wasn't just about winning -- it was about becoming who you are."

Rosenfelt agreed that the idea of hybrid identity lay at the heart of the film's enduring power.

"We all want a Han or a Miyagi in our lives," she said. "That mentor who believes in us and teaches us how to live -- not just how to fight. But what felt new here was the idea that you don't have to accept the identity the world gives you. You can discover who you are, and then forge it."

That thematic depth extended to the supporting cast as well. "We were fortunate to find actors who brought real dimension to every role," Entwistle said. "There's a single mother giving everything for her son. A burned-out ex-boxer finding purpose again. And a teenage girl who helps Li feel seen in a world that wants to ignore him. Every character mattered."

Still, the emotional centre of the film remained the unprecedented pairing of Chan and Macchio -- a cinematic crossover that fans long believed impossible. Rosenfelt said the dynamic between the two men was grounded in respect and generosity.

"They had both played iconic roles in this franchise, but from different worlds," she said. "To bring them together -- not just to coexist, but to collaborate -- was a dream. They were both so open, so giving. There was no ego. Just mutual respect."

Entwistle agreed, and emphasising how the collaboration felt symbolic of the film's broader message. "What I loved most was that neither of them wanted to outshine the other," he said. "It wasn't about whose version of the franchise was better. It was about passing the torch -- together."

That concept of generational handoff informed every layer of the story. "We built the structure like a relay," Rosenfelt explained. "Each generation brings something valuable and then passes it on. Jackie brought the spiritual philosophy. Ralph brought the emotional weight. And Ben brought the future -- the idea that maybe you don't have to choose between one legacy or another. Maybe you can build your own."

Entwistle believed the final product transcended genre. "Yes, it was a martial arts movie," he said. "But it was also a coming-of-age story. A family drama. A culture clash. A comedy. An immigrant story. And ultimately, it was about resilience -- about how you keep going when the odds feel impossible."

As for how it might resonate with audiences, Rosenfelt expressed quiet optimism. "You didn't have to know who Daniel LaRusso was to love this story," she said. "But if you did, you'd feel the emotion in every callback. We walked a fine line, but we handled it with care. We protected the legacy."

Behind the scenes, Entwistle said the tone was equally rewarding. "Jackie brought such joy," he said with a smile. "He'd sing to the crew between takes. He made everyone laugh. He gave advice to every department, not just the actors. That energy was contagious. When the people making the film are having fun, the audience can feel it."

Ultimately, Karate Kid: Legends may be less about revisiting the past than building something new. Rosenfelt believed the film represented more than a revival -- it reflected where cinema and culture, were heading. "We didn't just want to revisit the past," she said. "We wanted to build something that honoured it -- and dared to evolve."