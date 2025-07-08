Aespa's Dirty Work sells a million copies in pre-order

Here's the latest K-pop news of the week -- Aespa's Dirty Work single sold over a million copies in pre-order and SF Cinema is preparing to screen five K-pop concert films launched by Hybe, a renowned South Korean music label.

Aespa gets dirty

K-pop sensation Aespa released the single Dirty Work, which crossed 1.01 million in pre-orders. Dirty Work was released in four versions: the original, a version featuring Flo Mili, an English version and an instrumental version.

Dirty Work is a hip-hop dance song featuring an addictive synth bass and cool vocals. The lyrics tells a story of the quartet -- Karina, Winter, Giselle and Ningning -- as hardworking women who try to overcome difficulties and criticism. Their music video, which was filmed at Hyundai Steel factory in South Chungcheong, depicts Aespa members doing "dirty work" in the factory.

On June 24, Aespa became the first K-pop girl group to perform as the headliner at the Mawazine Festival in Morocco. The quartet has already scheduled their world tour "2025 aespa Live Tour - SYNK: aeXIS LIne", which will kick off in Seoul from Aug 29-31.

To stay up-to-date on Aespa's concert in Thailand, visit facebook.com/smtruethailand.

(Photos courtesy of SF Cinema)

Hybe Cine Fest in Asia

In collaboration with Hybe and Trafalgar, SF Cinema is organising "Hybe Cine Fest In Asia".

In July, SF Cinema will screen five K-pop concerts by BTS, Seventeen, Tomorrow X Together, Enhypen and BTS's Seok-jin.

Four of the concerts -- BTS's "Map Of The Soul On:E"; Seventeen's "Be The Sun"; "Tomorrow x Together World Tour [Act: Sweet Mirage]" and Enhypen's "World Tour [Fate]" -- are recordings from the group's previous concerts.

Meanwhile, "RunSeokJin_EP.Tour In Japan" is the only livestream from Japan performed by BTS's vocalist Seok-jin.

Additionally, there is Hybe Cinema Noraebang -- a karaoke movie -- that lets K-pop fans enjoy singing along with Hybe artists including BTS, Seventeen, Tomorrow x Together, Enhypen, LE SSERAFIM, &Team, BoyNextDoor, TWS, ILLIT and Katseye.