‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ nabs $148 million to top box office

NEW YORK — Jurassic World Rebirth, the latest instalment in the Universal Pictures dinosaur franchise, scored the top spot in theatres over the five-day Fourth of July holiday, grossing US$147.8 million in the United States and Canada despite middling reviews from critics.

The figure topped estimates of as much as $140 million in sales from industry tracker Box Office Pro. Universal, a division of Comcast Corp, had forecast $127.5 million across the five-day time frame. International theatres brought in an additional $174.8 million, Universal said in a statement Monday.

The film is the seventh entry in the Jurassic franchise, which has taken in over $6 billion in ticket sales since the first release in 1993. Rebirth stars Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali and Jonathan Bailey as a trio on an expedition to extract DNA from dinosaurs to help cure heart disease. It scored only 51% approval from critics, according to review aggregator RottenTomatoes.com, with several suggesting the story was not as good as the special effects. The picture cost about $180 million to produce.

In China, the world’s second-largest movie market, Jurassic World Rebirth took in $41.6 million during the first five days from the opening on July 2, according to research firm Artisan Gateway. The film’s cast attended a premiere in Shanghai, marking a renewed embrace of Hollywood by China after years of tight restrictions.

F1, the car racing film starring Brad Pitt, finished in second place domestically, according to Comscore Inc. It has now taken in $297.8 million globally, making it Apple Inc’s most successful release to date in theatres.

The domestic box office is up 14% year to date, according to Comscore, thanks to blockbusters such as A Minecraft Movie and Lilo & Stitch. Box-office receipts are still about 26% below the pre-coronavirus-pandemic year of 2019.

The upcoming summer film slate includes a new Superman from Warner Bros Discovery Inc and The Fantastic Four: First Steps from Walt Disney Co's Marvel unit.