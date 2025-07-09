Artist Montemith tests perceptions at Trendy Gallery

Art lovers have until Aug 3 to step into "Monte's Myth", an exhibition where thoughts are free to wander and nothing has to follow the rules, at Trendy Gallery.

This space was created by Smith "Tae" Phiromsank, aka Montemith, a street artist known for blending traditional Thai identity with modern flair. He finds out that our beliefs, views and even the little things we notice have all shaped how we understand what's in front of us.

For him, that means no two people will ever truly see the same thing in the same way. Once he realised that, he turned inward -- curious to really get to know himself.

This exhibition began as that journey. No plans. No fixed shapes. Just raw emotion, shifting thoughts and a willingness to get lost in it all. Each piece is like a snapshot from that adventure through the mind and heart.

Now that the journey's done, what's left is a story -- a quiet echo of where he's been. And now it's here, waiting for viewers to see it in their own way.

Montemith draws from Thai art and stories, mixing them into his work in bold, original ways that feel fresh and totally one-of-a-kind. Many of his pieces are inspired by Thai legends, ghosts, monsters and visions of the underworld, reimagined through sharp, swirling lines full of energy.

Trendy Gallery is on the 2nd floor of River City Bangkok, Charoen Krung 24, and opens Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 7pm.