New releases for your streaming pleasure: July 9-15

APPLE TV+
Foundation: Season 3
Premieres on July 11
Based on Isaac Asimov’s award-winning stories, the 10-episode season will have episodes every Friday till Sept 12. Season three continues the epic chronicle of a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilisation amid the fall of the Galactic Empire. Set 152 years after the events of season two, The Foundation has become increasingly established far beyond its humble beginnings, while the Cleonic Dynasty’s Empire has dwindled. As both of these galactic powers forge an uneasy alliance, a threat to the entire galaxy emerges in the fearsome form of a warlord known as “The Mule”, whose sights are set on ruling the universe through physical and military force, as well as mind control. It’s anyone’s guess who will win, who will lose, who will live and who will die as a potentially deadly game of intergalactic chess is played.
The Wild Ones
Premieres on July 11
A six-part documentary adventure series that follows a team of elite wildlife experts as they journey into the world’s most remote and unforgiving environments to find, film and help protect critically endangered species. Featuring former Royal Marines Commando and expedition leader Aldo Kane, wildlife and camera trap expert Declan Burley, and ecological storyteller and wildlife cinematographer Vianet Djenguet, the series blends high-stakes adventure with groundbreaking science and conservation. Together, the trio travels to six countries — Malaysia, Mongolia, Armenia, Indonesia, Canada and Gabon — capturing rare footage of elusive and endangered species, including the Malayan tiger, Gobi bear, Caucasian leopard, Javan rhino, North Atlantic right whale and Western lowland gorilla. The team’s discoveries have already contributed to identifying a new individual rhino, protecting a new tiger cub litter and advancing anti-poaching efforts.
PRIME VIDEO
Ballard
Premieres on July 9
Ballard continues to bring Michael Connelly's best-selling novels to life, following Detective Renée Ballard as she leads the LAPD's new and underfunded cold case division, tackling the city’s most challenging long-forgotten crimes with empathy and relentless determination. As she peels back layers of crimes spanning decades, including a serial killer's string of murders and a murdered John Doe, she soon uncovers a dangerous conspiracy within the LAPD. With the help of her volunteer team and retired detective Harry Bosch, Detective Ballard navigates personal trauma, professional challenges and life-threatening dangers to expose the truth.
New Panty & Stocking With Garterbelt
Premieres on July 9
In Daten City, a realm between heaven and hell, sinister spirits known as "Ghosts" prowl the streets, feeding on human desires and resentment. Yet, in the darkest moments, two figures emerge to obliterate these vengeful beings with a divine light beyond human understanding. Their names? Panty & Stocking. These fallen angel sisters have been tasked with purging the darkness engulfing the Earth. But who are they, really? Are they truly messengers of God... or agents of the Devil?
HBO/MAX
Rage
Premieres on July 11
Originally known as "Furia", the Spanish series premieres in Spain on the same day. Five women face extreme situations like extortion, oppression and manipulation. Their conflicts all intertwine, triggering a butterfly effect, ultimately leading to a shared catharsis.
Back To The Frontier
Premieres on July 10
Families will leave the 21st century behind to live as 1800s pioneers in this bold social experiment that will test their strength, stamina and sense of humour.
Anora
Premieres on July 12
A young stripper from Brooklyn meets and impulsively marries the son of a Russian oligarch. Once the news reaches Russia, her fairy tale is threatened as his parents set out for New York to get the marriage annulled.
FOOD NETWORK
House Of Knives
Premieres on July 12
Chefs compete using cooking, strategy and survival skills for the throne. Weekly rulers are chosen through cultural challenges, with eliminations and new entries keeping six players. Winner gets US$100,000.
DISCOVERY
Gold Rush: White Water Season 9
Premieres on July 14
The Dakota Boys assemble a team of divers, mountaineers, and mechanics to explore uncharted plunge pools in white water rapids, using suction dredges in treacherous conditions where a mistake could prove fatal.
TLC
Super Mega Cakes
Premieres on July 9
Duff Goldman and Charm City Cakes face six elite cake teams in a 4-day contest to create the most amazing themed cakes
NETFLIX
Ziam
Premieres on July 9
In a fight for survival against a horrifying army of zombies, a former Muay Thai fighter must use skill, speed and grit to save his wife — and his life.
Under A Dark Sun
Premieres on July 9
On the run from her troubled past, a young mother is accused of killing her new boss at a flower farm just before discovering he's actually her father.
Building The Band
Premieres on July 9
In this innovative reality series, gifted singers vie for a chance to form the next great music group sight unseen, leaving looks out of the equation.
Brick
Premieres on July 10
When a mysterious brick wall encloses their apartment building overnight, Tim and Olivia must unite with their wary neighbours to get out alive.
Leviathan
Premieres on July 10
Set in an alternate steampunk past, an Austrian fugitive prince and a Scottish airman in disguise embark on an unexpected quest to prevent a world war.
The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity
Premieres on July 13
When the intimidating Rintarou meets the open-minded Kaoruko, the unlikely duo grows closer. The issue? Their neighbouring high schools hate each other.
Baghead
Premieres on July 14
Beneath her late father's pub, a woman encounters an entity that can channel the dead if she follows the rules — and unleash horror if she doesn’t.
Sakamoto Days: Season 1 Part 2
Premieres on July 14
Once the greatest hitman of all, Taro Sakamoto retired in the name of love. But when his past catches up, he must fight to protect his beloved family.
Dragon Ball Z: Season 1
Premieres on July 15
Goku learns about his Saiyan heritage and defends the Earth, along with his son Gohan, from former compatriots Raditz, Nappa and Vegeta.