Explore Korean film design at 'Build On-Screen Worlds'

PUBLISHED : 10 Jul 2025 at 03:30

NEWSPAPER SECTION: Life

WRITER: Poramet Tangsathaporn

(Photos courtesy of the Korean Cultural Centre)
(Photos courtesy of the Korean Cultural Centre)

The Korean Cultural Centre in Bangkok, Thailand, is hosting the exhibition "Production Design: Scene Architects Build On-Screen Worlds".

The exhibition displays works by production designers such as Ryu Sung-hee, who won the Vulcan Prize at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016 (Decision to Leave and The Handmaiden), Cho Hwa-sung (Hansan: Rising Dragon) and Han Ah-reum (Kill Boksoon and Kingmaker).

The works present concepts such as storyboard, concept design, set plan and graphic design, with a video of the set and film scenes to provide a glimpse of the process of the production process.

Sunju Lee, director of the Korean Cultural Centre said that Korean films have played a huge role in strengthening the country's soft power. She emphasised the sophistication and realistic representation achieved in these films are central to their global success, as they not only convey the film's message but also elevate its aesthetic achievements.

Lee also added that the centre will host a "Special Talk With The Director" on July 18 with Ryu, the production designer behind Netflix's popular series When Life Gives You Tangerines. The event will welcome members of the Thai film industry, film students and movie enthusiasts.

"I hope that the exhibition will contribute to developing the film industry of Korea and Thailand and cultural exchange between the two countries," she ended.

"Production Design: Scene Architects Build On-Screen Worlds" is on view weekdays at the Korean Cultural Centre from now until July 26 from 8.30am until 5pm. For more details, visit facebook.com/koreanculturalcenterTH.

