New movies out this week: July 10-16

New releases that hit cinemas in Thailand this week.

Hu Die Da Shia (Them, Behind The Door)

Directed by Joe Chien.

Who’s in it?

Amber An, Run-yin Bai and Kaiser Chuang.

What’s it about?

Chen Wei and her daughter move into the Butterfly Mansion to escape her abusive husband, only to discover eerie occurrences and the mystery of the forbidden Room 613. As the Chinese ghost month unfolds, the worlds of the living and dead.

Why watch it?

Taiwanese horror flick.

Superman

Directed by James Gunn.

Who’s in it?

David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult.

What’s it about?

Superman must reconcile his alien Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as reporter Clark Kent. As the embodiment of truth, justice and the human way he soon finds himself in a world that views these as old-fashioned.

Why watch it?

Will Reeve's cameo in the film was first reported in July 2024 by Cleveland's local newspaper, “The Plain Dealer”, with it being shot during exterior filming that was underway in Cleveland's Public Square. Reeve, the youngest child of Christopher Reeve, was only three years old when his father was injured in the accident that left him paralysed. In his appearance in this movie, Will plays a TV news reporter; in real life, Reeve is a television correspondent for ABC News.

Le Livre des solutions (The Book Of Solutions)

Directed by Michel Gondry.

Who’s in it?

Pierre Niney, Blanche Gardin and Françoise Lebrun.

What’s it about?

Follows a man, a director who tries to vanquish his demons, which are oppressing his creativity.

Why watch it?

Inspired by Michel Gondry's personal experience during the post-production of “Mood Indigo” (2013).

Hybe Cine Fest In Asia from July 10-13 at SF Cinema

Held across 10 countries from July 10-13, the "Hybe Cine Fest In Asia" is a limited-time cinema series presenting six exclusive music events from Hybe artists.

• BTS Map Of The Soul ON:E

What’s it about?

Two pay-per-view streaming concerts by BTS to promote their "Map Of The Soul" series, including their sixth mini album, "Map Of The Soul: Persona" and their fourth studio album, "Map Of The Soul: 7". The concerts were held on Oct 10-11, 2020 at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena. The concerts were originally planned to be held live and online but due to the pandemic, they were online.

• Seventeen World Tour [Be The Sun]

What’s it about?

The Seventeen World Tour [Be The Sun] was the fourth world concert tour by the South Korean boy group. It took place in 2022, kicking off in Seoul on June 25 and concluding in Jakarta on Dec 28. The tour included a stop in Bangkok on Oct 1-2, 2022.

• Tomorrow x Together World Tour [Act: Sweet Mirage]

What’s it about?

Act: Sweet Mirage is the second world tour by Tomorrow X Together. The tour began on March 25, 2023 in Seoul, South Korea and ended on Dec 3, 2023 in Seoul, South Korea. A concert film VOD for the Los Angeles shows was released on Sept 12, 2024.

• Enhypen World Tour [Fate]

What’s it about?

In 2023, the world roared for Enhypen’s second world tour, Fate. Now Engene can relive the unforgettable summer night in cinemas.

• Hybe Cinema Noraebang

What’s it about?

Experience South Korea’s iconic Noraebang culture in cinemas! Unleash your inner pop star and belt out your favourite Hybe hits from BTS, SEventeen,Tomorrow X Together, Enhypen, Le Sserafim, & Team, Boynextdoor, Tws, Illit and Katseye like never before at this singalong event in cinemas.

• Runseokjin_Ep.Tour In Japan: Live Viewing

Premieres on July 12

What’s it about?

Enjoy the “#Runseokjin_Ep.Tour In Japan” Osaka concert, broadcast live in cinemas across 10 regions in Asia. A separate global live viewing event is planned for a different concert and will be announced later this month.