Blackpink back to dominate global charts

Blackpink’s comeback track, “JUMP,” has claimed the number one spot on major charts across regions, with its music video amassing over 30 million views on YouTube following its release on Friday.

The global quartet from South Korea performed the song live during their “Deadline” world tour, which kicked off at the Goyang Sports Complex Main Stadium in Seoul last week, ahead of its official release.

Within four hours of dropping on Friday, “JUMP” surpassed 8 million YouTube views and climbed to the top of the platform’s music trending chart. This set the fastest record to reach this milestone in 2025.

The high-energy anthem also jumped to first place on iTunes charts across Asia, South America and Europe, securing its position at the top of the Worldwide Charts since its premiere.

Co-written and co-produced by an all-star lineup—TEDDY, Diplo, 24, Zikai, Claudia Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Jesse Bluu, Boaz Van De Beatz, Zecca and Ape Drums—“JUMP” marks Blackpink’s legendary return following an almost three-year hiatus.

After concluding their “Born Pink” world tour in 2023, the four members—Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé—parted ways with the K-pop label YG Entertainment to pursue solo carreers under their own companies.

Their solo albums—Jisoo’s Amortage, Jennie’s Ruby, Rosé’s Rosie, and Lisa’s Alter Ego—each set new benchmarks as top-charting records by female artists from the K-pop industry.

In June, the group’s label announced the full-group 2025 world tour, scheduled to take place at Bangkok’s Rajamangala National Stadium with three rounds on Oct 24, 25 and 26.