Heat concerns behind G-Dragon's decision to cancel Bangkok concert
Heat concerns behind G-Dragon's decision to cancel Bangkok concert

PUBLISHED : 13 Jul 2025 at 11:21

WRITER: Online Reporters

G-Dragon on stage at Impact Arena Muang Thong Thani in July 2017. His return for a concert next month has been called off. (Photo: Supplied)
Worries about heat conditions were a factor for K-pop star G-Dragon to drop his concert in Bangkok set for next month.

Galaxy Corporation has said the cancellation of a stop in the Thai capital came after evaluating the risks of weather conditions that could pose health dangers for his fans as it would be an outdoor concert, Yonhap reported.

"The health and safety of fans was the top priority in making the decision," the South Korean official news agency quoted in a statement from G-Dragon's agency.

His show was planned for Aug 2 at Rajamangala National Stadium. The Thai show was to be part of his Ubermensch world tour.

Thai Ticket Major had earlier announced the concert cancellation in Bangkok but said on its Facebook account only that it was due to an "unavoidable reason".

Tickets for the show were not yet put on sale.

