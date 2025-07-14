Exhibition explores life's true treasures

Art lovers are invited to rediscover the meaning of what we are chasing in our lives during "The Missing Piece", which is running at RCB Galleria 4, 2nd floor of River City Bangkok, Charoen Krung 24, until Aug 3.

This is a solo exhibition by Pachanaporn Wimonsarawong, aka Peachful, an illustrator and story-teller known for her heartwarming lines that gently transport viewers back to the innocence and wonder of childhood.

In this deeply personal showcase, she takes viewers to explore the tender fragility of being human -- flawed, searching and beautifully incomplete -- through the journey of Little, a small, long-haired girl with big dreams of becoming a princess.

Along her quest chasing a perfect castle whispered about in tales, Little encounters pain, disillusionment, invisible rules she never agreed to play by and the heavy chains of expectation. Could it be that the castle she seeks is only an illusion -- a mirage that was never real to begin with?

The exhibition is a poetic unravelling of our modern obsession with perfection. Through paintings, sculptures and thoughtfully crafted furniture, the artist weaves symbolic simplicity with emotional depth -- inviting viewers not just to observe but to reflect. Sometimes, the most precious things in life aren't what we chase -- but what we quietly feel, from the heart.

Inspired by classic picture books, Peachful's work reinterprets nostalgic visuals into her own signature style -- simple soothing and quietly profound. For her, art is more than expression. It's a friend who celebrates with you in moments of happiness and offers comfort when the world feels heavy.