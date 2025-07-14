RBSO set to honour HM the King's birthday

In celebration of the auspicious occasion of HM the King's birthday, the Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra (RBSO) presents "Royal Celebration Eternal Grace", a memorable evening of music and dance, in the Main Hall of Thailand Cultural Centre, Ratchadaphisek Road, on Thursday, at 7.30pm.

Under the direction of returning Dutch conductor Sander Teepen, the concert will open with Giuseppe Verdi's stirring Nabucco Overture, a dramatic and triumphant work that sets the tone for the night.

The first half continues with Cello Concerto In E Minor, Op 85, the last major work Edward Elgar composed in 1919, after the end of World War I. It's been hailed today as one of the most beloved works in the cello repertoire. The atmosphere of the piece reflects the loss, sadness and fragility of the human mind but, at the same time, it also contains profound beauty and a spark of hope.

The piece will be performed by the distinguished Johan van Iersel, assistant principal cellist of the Netherlands' Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra.

The second half of the programme will shift to the world of myth and movement, beginning with Igor Stravinsky's spellbinding Firebird Suite (1919 Version), a vivid and colourful orchestral work rooted in Russian folklore.

Johan van Iersel.

The evening will conclude in a grand style with Bolero: Music And Dance Performance, a contemporary performance that fuses powerful music with expressive movement. A unique collaboration by artists from PCK Dance (UK), Bangkok City Ballet and the RBSO, this show reimagines Maurice Ravel's iconic classical composition Boléro through a contemporary lens, featuring choreography by James Pett and Travis Clausen-Knight of PCK Dance.

Both choreographers will also perform on stage alongside professional dancers from Bangkok City Ballet, accompanied by a full live orchestra led by the RBSO.

Tickets cost 400, 800, 1,000, 1,500 and 2,000 baht (half price for students and seniors aged above 60) from thaiticketmajor.com.