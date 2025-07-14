Actor's son faces backlash over casting as Thai voice of Superman

The casting of Sanpetch “Aimm” Kunakorn, son of celebrity presenter Sanya “Doo” Kunakorn, as the Thai voice of Superman in the just released movie has netizens questioning his suitability for the high-profile role.

The promotional videos were released on June 20, with viewers criticising his performance as unsuitable and calling for a professional voice actor instead.

Many suggested audiences would prefer Thai subtitles over the dubbed Thai sound track.

Warner Bros Thailand defended the selection, saying Aimm was chosen through an international auditioning process approved directly by Warner Bros Global. The company said his voice test was sent to a UK studio and accepted within 72 hours without any requested modifications.

However, following the film's release on July 10, harsh criticism flooded Aimm's Instagram account. Comments described the voice as poor and questioned whether he would have secured the role without his father's connections. The hashtag #ReturnJobsToVoiceActors began trending.

Critics argued that whilst established actors like Nadech and Yaya have successfully voiced animated characters, this case represented problematic nepotism without supporting qualifications. Some described the voice as too young and lacking the authority expected of Superman.

Three days after the film's cinema release, Warner Bros Thailand quietly removed the promotional video from its official platforms without announcement.

Conversely, other viewers defended Aimm's performance, acknowledging he was not a professional voice actor but describing the overall work as acceptable and entertaining.

Veteran presenter Narakorn “Ta” Tiyayon recently voiced support for the family on Facebook, revealing that Doo Sanya was "very stressed" about the situation and appealing for public sympathy. Since the release, Aimm has remained silent on the controversy with no official response to the criticism.