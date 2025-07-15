Artists challenge legacy at SAC Gallery

Four artists from three countries have joined hands to reveal the power of transformation during "Dynasty|Can We Shape Our Destiny?", which is running at SAC Gallery until Aug 30.

The exhibition poses profound questions about the meaning of dynasty through video, drawing, textile and mixed-media installations of New York-based artist Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya, Dito Yuwono from Indonesia and Sareena Sattapon and Pathompon Tesprateep from Thailand.

Amidst narratives of dominating power, the exhibition turns to tell the stories of extraordinary ordinary people -- stories of silent struggles and hopes deeply embedded in memory. It asks the crucial question: "Amid what is passed down from generation to generation, do we have the right to choose our own destiny?"

This exhibition is a visual and linguistic experiment that transforms the meaning of "legacy" from rigid inheritance into the power of change. Its title plays with the sonic similarity between dynasty and destiny -- though phonetically alike, they point to polar opposite meanings. One represents predictable repetition, the other uncertain openness to choice.

In a world where destiny is often written by traditional power structures -- bloodlines, beliefs or societal expectations, this exhibition opens space for silenced voices to emerge, allowing personal choices and intentions to challenge what has been inherited without the right to question.

Through the works of the four artists, viewers will gradually discover that dynasty need not be chains binding us to the past, but it can become tools of transformation. These are the voices of people history often overlooks, yet they continue to nourish us through household rituals, community bonds and ancestral wisdom.

SAC Gallery is on Sukhumvit 39 and opens Tuesday to Saturday from 11am to 6pm.