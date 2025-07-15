Exhibition brings prehistoric Thailand to life

Dino lovers are invited to embark on an awe-inspiring journey and experience the wonder of a long-lost world during "Thainosaur", which is running at Museum Pier until Nov 2.

Hailed as the most comprehensive exhibition on Thai dinosaurs and prehistoric creatures, the event has turned the clock back by millions of years, allowing visitors to go on an adventure with the most complete collection of Thai dinosaur species.

The show presents Thailand's rich palaeontological history through fossils and discoveries from the Mesozoic Era -- the age of dinosaurs -- spanning the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods, the golden eras of gigantic creatures. Besides the most comprehensive and accurate presentation of Thailand's prehistoric biodiversity to date, the exhibition also provides up-to-date and accurate palaeobiological insights.

On top of real fossils and authentic dinosaur bones unearthed in Thailand, the exhibition highlights state-of-the-art reconstructions crafted with cutting-edge technology to deliver the most lifelike experience.

Visitors will be amazed by animations developed with scientific accuracy, based on palaeontological evidence and created in collaboration with Thai dinosaur experts, geologists and leading animation specialists. They have used hyper-realistic techniques to bring Thai dinosaurs back to life, with every texture finely detailed and every movement stunningly lifelike.

For devoted dino enthusiasts, students fascinated by geology and prehistoric creatures and families in search of an exciting weekend activity, the exhibition will take them to dive deep into captivating stories behind the country's native dinosaur species -- including Siamotyrannus, Phuwiangosaurus, Sirindhorna, Isanosaurus and many more prehistoric creatures.

Museum Pier is located at ThaaChang Wangluang, Maharaj Road, and opens daily from 10am to 6pm. Tickets cost 150, 250 and 350 baht.