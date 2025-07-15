Jailhouse rock: Sek Loso to perform with inmate band

Thai rocker Sek Loso will perform outside prison for the first time since he began serving his sentence, at an event being held by the Department of Corrections this week.

Sek, whose real name is Seksan Sookpimay, will be on stage at the Corrections Department Exhibition with the Min Buri Remand Prison Band at Impact Muang Thong Thani from Wednesday to Sunday, the public relations office of the department said.

The singer-guitarist will perform on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

The exhibition staged by the department is returning for the first time in two years to showcase products and other work by prisoners. The 54th edition of the event is expected to draw more visitors than usual because of shows featuring the famous musician.

Sek has been serving a prison term of two years, 12 months and 20 days since May 20 for obstructing officers on duty, drug use and illegal possession of a firearm. He was immediately whisked away to prison from the courthouse after the Supreme Court delivered its final ruling in the case.

The Thai Criminal Code counts a one-year jail term according to the calendar year and defines a month to have 30 fixed days for those receiving jail terms.

Sek’s routine behind bars includes teaching music to other inmates, composing music and joining them as a member of the Min Buri Remand Prison Band or playing as a solo artist.

“I had been prepared for this for seven years since the start of the judicial process in the first court,” he was quoted as saying on the Department of Corrections Facebook account on July 10. “I have adjusted my life to this,” he added.

A talented musician long known for his turbulent personal life, Sek has also written his first new song, I Will Always Be Your Supporter, since going behind the wall.

He urged the public to give all inmates a second chance in their lives after they return to the outside world.