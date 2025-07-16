From stand-up to soulful art

Udom "Nose" Taephanich is known as the most famous stand-up comedian in Thailand. On stage, Udom tells stories close to home and engages audiences with a humorous style of talking, which is why tickets for his performances always sell out. Although Udom made people laugh, he did not realise he was stressed until he went to consult a psychiatrist.

That conversation is revealed in Udom's latest solo art exhibition "Lost In DomLand". In a video, Udom tells host Sarawut "Newklom" Hengsawat that his psychiatrist told him his job was stressful.

"My psychiatrist said I had to tell stories inspired by painful experiences and change them into jokes. I was also under pressure when preparing for a performance because I did not know how the audience would react to my skit. Fortunately, art is a way to release my stress. I believe art is a therapy and it is how I survive and keep a balance in my life," said Udom.

At the exhibition, viewers will learn that Udom turned to art for therapy because he had victim of bullying for over six years.

"I was born in Chon Buri, but after my father was murdered by a domestic worker, my mother decided to move to Surin where nobody knew us. I became a midterm transfer student, so I had no friends. I did not know the local language and had a braid in my hair. It was a folk belief that if a child is unhealthy, a monk must adopt his spirit in order to protect him, and he must keep an uncut braid. Because of these factors, I became a bullying victim. I felt like I was an outsider and started to write and draw to release stress," said Udom.

"Lost In DomLand" displays over 1,000 works from the wild imagination of Udom. There are many art pieces because Udom creates every day. He has previously stated if he does not work on art, he will feel like he has not eaten.

The 6m-high sculpture Nadom. Photos: Wisuttipong Rodpai

Located at The Pinnacle Hall, 8th Floor, Iconsiam, visitors are welcomed to "Lost In Domland" by a 6m-high fibreglass sculpture titled Nadom which looks like Udom wearing a student uniform. The sculpture narrates how people tend to forget how to have fun like when they were children.

The Sketch Room displays a wealth of Udom's ideas. From floor to ceiling, the room is filled with Udom's sketches, drawings and writings.

Two veteran artists, Pradit Tungprasartwong and Vachira Kornthong, who took media representatives on a preview tour, explained that this room showcases Udom's inspirations, drafts and ideas for artwork.

"Udom interprets his routine, people whom he meets and his emotions towards experiences, people and objects into artwork. I would like viewers to notice sketches of characters because they later extend into three dimensional sculptures," said Vachira.

In the video at the exhibition, Udom said he likes Art Brut -- a French term meaning raw art to describe artworks created by people or outsiders who have not trained at an art academy.

"Art Brut can be created by autistic patients, cleaning ladies and vendors. I like their work because they have freedom of expression which makes their work naïve. In my own artwork, I want to reach the point of fearlessness of self-expression," said Udom.

Monsters On A Conveyor.

Pradit understood Udom and said that since he graduated from the Pohchang Academy of Arts, he learned most art theories and compositions, but he threw away those concepts to be free.

"Without art theories and compositions, Udom used his mental and intellectual balance to choose colours and characters and his work is naturally in line with art principles," explained Pradit.

Next, there is a compilation of Udom's old artworks including black and white illustrations he created when he was an illustrator for a magazine. These illustrations are rare items that may be of interest to art collectors.

Besides illustrations, the Monsters On A Conveyor are slow-moving steel sculptures that emerge from a conveyor belt like in a sushi restaurant. The monster characters are quirky, but attractive.

Vachira explained that Udom created lively characters with simple lines and bright colours. It seems like he still has a youthful spirit in contrast to his actual age.

Inside 'Lost In DomLand'.

"Art expression does not have to be realistic. If an artist creates artwork with vibrant colours, it does not mean they are cute. Sometimes, people want to walk in a flower field and feel happy because there is not a flower field in their real life. Artwork can help people to live in a dream without limits."

Another highlight is a room which displays over 80 peculiar, yet endearing fibre sculptures. Some of these sculptures have been showcased at Udom's stand-up comedy show such as Diew 13. These surreal characters were inspired by personalities of real people to reflect that everyone has flaws.

Unlike other rooms which feature vibrant and multicolour artwork, the room called Monster Show displays blackened bronze sculptures standing on a slow turning platform inspired by presentations at motor shows. The dark colours of the sculptures reflect that Udom was gloomy on days he created them.

Next to Monster Show, there are paintings on ping pong paddle boards displayed on the walls. While the paintings feature traditional gilding with lacquer technique, the shape of ping pong paddles symbolises the interaction of ideas between artists and viewers.

Kaleidoscope Room is a triangular mirror room which features Dom Dog, Udom's self-portrait sculpture which represents him as an underdog. Udom intended Dom Dog to be reinterpreted in a new world of mirrored lights and layered projections.

Paintings on ping pong paddle boards.

Thep Than Jai (Instant Wish Granting Deity) is popular among Thai people who pray for fortune and luck. However, Udom created golden sculptures of Thep Tham Jai (Accept Your Fate Deity) to display in a room decorated with chandeliers and dim lights. A 3m-tall Thep Tham Jai stands in the middle of the room and several small statues line up on one side of the room to give it a sacred experience. Viewers can pray for luck, but they will have to accept their fate when they leave the room.

Finally, the experience ends with a breathtaking 4m by 9m canvas painting. Vachira commented that large scale paintings by Udom are rare because they require dedication to finish.

Udom commented at the end of the video that it does not matter what people think of his art because he will continually work on it.

"I do not care whether my work is considered as art or not or whether my work is accepted or not. No one can stop me. Working on art is like breathing. It does not matter how people feel about me; I still have to breathe."

"Lost In Domland" runs at the Pinnacle Hall, 8th Floor of Iconsiam, until Aug 3. Tickets cost 850 baht for adults and 250 baht for children (under 100cm, on-site purchase only). Tickets can be purchased at all 7-Eleven branches or online at allticket.com.

Thep Tham Jai (Accept Your Fate Deity). photo:

The Sketch Room.

Illustrations by Udom.

Monster Show.

Kaleidoscope Room. photo: