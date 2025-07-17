Fire destroys Tomorrowland main stage two days before festival

BOOM, Belgium - Fire destroyed the main stage of the Tomorrowland 2025 music festival on Wednesday, a day before thousands of electronic dance music fans were due to descend on the site.

The blaze occurred on Wednesday evening, local time, causing significant damage to the iconic main stage of the festival and sending plumes of smoke into the sky.

Witnesses reporting a loud bang — believed to be fireworks — immediately preceding the fire. At the time, crews were reportedly testing pyrotechnics in preparation for the weekend.

Firefighters swiftly arrived on the scene and brought the flames under control. No injuries were reported, organisers said, and the event would still go ahead as scheduled.

“We can announce that DreamVille (campsite) will open tomorrow (Thursday) as planned and will be ready for all DreamVille visitors. All Global Journey activities in Brussels and Antwerp will take place as planned,” they said in a statement.

“We are focused on finding solutions for the festival weekend (Friday – Saturday – Sunday). More updates and detailed information will be communicated as soon as possible.”

Tomorrowland, one of the largest and most anticipated electronic dance music festivals in the world, draws hundreds of thousands of visitors annually. Next year, Tomorrowland 2026 is scheduled to be held in Thailand for the first time.