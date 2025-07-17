New releases for your streaming pleasure: July 16-22

Looking for a title to binge-watch this weekend? Here's our pick!

APPLE TV+

Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical

Premieres on July 18

Featuring original music by Jeff Morrow and Ben Folds, the 40-minute special marks the first Peanuts musical in 35 years. Celebrate the joy and magic of summer camp and the importance of preserving what you love. Charlie Brown loves camp and is determined to make his final year special, but Sally, a first-time camper, is nervous and sceptical of the new and unfamiliar place. While everyone settles into camp, Snoopy and Woodstock discover a treasure map that takes them on a wild adventure nearby.

PRIME VIDEO

The Summer I Turned Pretty: Season 3

Premieres on July 16

It’s the end of her junior year of college and Belly’s looking forward to another summer in Cousins with her soulmate, Jeremiah. Her future seems set, until some core-shaking events bring her first love Conrad back into her life. Now on the brink of adulthood, Belly finds herself at a crossroads and must decide which brother has her heart. Summer will never be the same.

HBO MAX

Alarum

Premieres on July 19

Two rogue spies go off-grid, marry and come under attack at their remote cabin hideaway by various intel agencies seeking a stolen hard drive.

AFN

Dishing With Chris Lee: Season 2

Premieres on July 17

Christopher Lee the kampong boy returns with his home-cooked dishes! This time, he breathes new life into his very own culinary show by shifting his kitchen.

Spaghetti Conquest

Premieres on July 20

Chef Adam Swanson explores cooking in Italy and Thailand with a common ingredient: tomatoes.

NETFLIX

Untamed

Premieres on July 17

In the vast expanse of Yosemite National Park, a woman's death draws a federal agent into lawless terrain — where nature obeys no rules but its own.

Wall To Wall

Premieres on July 18

A man who poured his life savings into a new apartment discovers its walls are full of disturbing noises, hostile neighbours and unsettling secrets.