New movies out this week: July 17-23

New releases that hit cinemas in Thailand this week.

Karate Kid: Legends

Directed by Jonathan Entwistle.

Who’s in it?

Jackie Chan, Ben Wang and Joshua Jackson.

What’s it about?

After kung fu prodigy Li Fong relocates to New York City, he attracts unwanted attention from a local karate champion and embarks on a journey to enter the ultimate karate competition with the help of Mr. Han and Daniel LaRusso.

Why watch it?

Ralph Macchio was 63 at the time of this film's release, 12 years older than Pat Morita was when "The Karate Kid” (1984) was released.

Smurfs

Directed by Chris Miller.

Who’s in it?

Natasha Lyonne, Hannah Waddingham and Kurt Russell.

What’s it about?

When Papa Smurf is taken by evil wizards Razamel and Gargamel, Smurfette leads the Smurfs on a mission to the real world to save him.

Why watch it?

During release, all Smurfs movies from the 21st century have had Smurfette voiced by a famous singer in The Smurfs (2011) and its sequel The Smurfs 2 (2013), she is voiced by Katy Perry, in Smurfs: The Lost Village (2017), she is voiced by Demi Lovato, and in this movie, she is voiced by Rihanna.

Khai Aor

Directed by Phawat Panangkasiri.

Who’s in it?

Nek Naruepol, Toomtam Yuttana, Surapol Thongduang and Kan Tasana.

What’s it about?

Tragedy strikes when, during a sacred ritual, Chai suffers a horrifying death. Rumour spreads among his mor lam troupe that his death was caused by a violation of the sacred rite known as “Khai Aor”. Troupe member Ken begins to suspect there may be more to Chai's death and sets out to uncover the truth.

Why watch it?

The truth is hidden beneath layers of belief and faith.

Noise

Directed by Kim Soo-jin.

Who’s in it?

Lee Sun-bin, Han Soo-a and Kim Min-Seok.

What’s it about?

A woman with a hearing impairment who is haunted by sounds linked to her sister's disappearance and the presence of a malevolent spirit. It leads to a dark secret and the revelation of a mysterious entity.

Why watch it?

Kim Soo-jin's feature film debut.

Blood Brothers: Bara Naga

Directed by Abhilash Chandra and Syafiq Yusof.

Who’s in it?

Sharnaaz Ahmad, Syafiq Kyle and Shukri Yahaya.

What’s it about?

A group of close-knit men working in an 'elite security' organization providing protection for powerful men and organised crime leaders is tested when betrayal lurks within the brotherhood.

Why watch it?

Chandra's directorial debut.

Saint Oniisan the Movie: Holy Men vs Akuma Gundan (Saint Young Men: Holy Men Vs Demon Army)

Directed by Yûichi Fukuda.

Who’s in it?

Shôta Sometani, Ken’ichi Matsuyama and Tatsuya Fujiwara.

What’s it about?

There are saints living in Tokyo, Japan: Buddha the Enlightened One, and Jesus, Son of God. After successfully bringing the previous century to a close, the two share an apartment in Tachikawa while enjoying some well-earned time off down on Earth. Buddha pinches pennies like a typical neighborhood housewife, while Jesus is prone to making impulse buys.

Why watch it?

Starting in May 2024, the producers announced more information on the movie on the 23rd of every month until the film's release. The 23rd was chosen as a pun on "Onii-san" ("ni" and "san" are the Japanese words for "2" and "3", the O is left out).

Premieres on July 18

Shiranai Kanojo (My Beloved Stranger)

Directed by Takahiro Miki.

Who’s in it?

Jun Fubuki, Kenta Kiritani and Wan Marui.

What’s it about?

Riku Kanbayashi and Minami Maezono fell in love with each other in college and got married. Later, Riku became a bestselling novelist thanks to Minami's support, however, Minami's dream of becoming a singer remained unfulfilled. One day, their relationship hits the breaking point after a thoughtless remark from Riku, leading to a huge fight. The next morning, Riku wakes up to find Minami gone. As he goes to his publisher, he realizes that the famous author he thought he was has been reduced to a mere editor at a literary magazine. Meanwhile, the city is buzzing with the presence of a talented singer-songwriter named Minami Maezono-someone Riku has never even met before.

Why watch it?

For the soundtrack.

Saiyaara

Directed by Mohit Suri.

Who’s in it?

Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday.

What’s it about?

A young couple's intense relationship spirals through passionate moments and devastating setbacks as they fight to keep their love alive.

Why watch it?

Debut of Pada.

Premieres on July 19

Me Roboco The Movie

Directed by Akitarô Daichi.

Who’s in it?

The voices of Shigeru Chiba, Erina Gotô and Sae Hiratsuka.

What’s it about?

A time when every household owns cute maid robots known as OrderMaids. Average grade-schooler Bondo dreams of having his very own robot.

Why watch it?

A Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Shuhei Miyazaki. It has been serialised in Shueisha's “Weekly Shōnen Jump” since July 2020.

Yoasobi 5th Anniversary Dome Live 2024

Directed by Junichi Hirayama

Who’s in it?

Ayase and Lilas Ikuta.

What’s it about?

A concert film for Japanese band Yoasobi's 2024 concert tour "Cho-genjitsu Dome Live". The final date of the show in Tokyo Dome was filmed for this movie.

Why watch it?

The film also includes behind the scenes of the concert.