"Demon Slayer" film sets Japan opening 3-day box-office record

KYODO — The animated film adaptation of the popular manga "Demon Slayer" has set a new record for Japan's highest box-office revenue in its first three days, the distributor said Tuesday.

The latest film, "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 'Infinity Castle -- Part 1: Akaza Returns'" drew 3.84 million visitors, hitting ¥5.52 billion (US$37 million) in box-office revenue over the three-day period from Friday, Aniplex Inc said.

The subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc added the film earned ¥1.64 billion on its first day, 1.84 billion on the second and 2.04 billion on the third, making it the highest-grossing movie ever released in Japan on an opening day.

Sunday marked the highest single-day box-office revenue on record. In the four days through Monday, total revenue topped ¥7.32 billion, according to Aniplex.

The manga title, serialised in the Weekly Shonen Jump from 2016 to 2020, tells the story of Tanjiro Kamado, an adolescent boy who battles human-eating demons while searching for a cure for his sister, who has turned into a demon.

The previous animated work based on the series, released in 2020, became the first film in Japan to surpass ¥40 billion in box-office revenue.