New releases for your streaming pleasure: July 23-29

Looking for a title to binge-watch this weekend? Here's our pick!

APPLE TV+

Acapulco: Season 4

Premieres on July 23

Máximo is checking back into Las Colinas for one last season! The fourth and final season of the hit, bilingual comedy series will debut with two episodes. The upcoming season marks the heartfelt farewell to the beloved series. In season four, present-day Máximo works tirelessly to restore Las Colinas to its former glory before the grand reopening. In 1986, when a competitor claims the number one spot in the annual ranking of Acapulco’s “Best Hotels”, young Máximo will do whatever it takes to get back on top and secure Las Colinas’s future.

HBO MAX

Wolf Man

Premieres on July 26

A family at a remote farmhouse is attacked by an unseen animal, but as the night stretches on, the father begins to transform into something unrecognisable.

HGTV

Home Town Takeover: Season 3

Premieres on July 23Ben and Erin tackle a record number of projects in historic Sebring, Florida. Revitalising homes, businesses and community spaces.

TLC

Love Yurts: Season 2

Premieres on July 24

A couple and their crew build custom, eco-friendly yurts on Oahu’s beautiful North Shore. They teach their clients how to live off the land.

NETFLIX

The Red Envelope

Premieres on July 24

After a supernatural marriage binds them for life, thief-turned-informant Menn and his ghost husband Titi set out to solve the mystery of Titi's death.

The Sandman: Season 2 Volume 2

Premieres July 24

A reunion of the Endless thrusts Lord Morpheus onto a perilous path, where a fateful choice makes him the target of a relentless quest for vengeance.

My Melody & Kuromi

Premieres on July 24

When My Melody's visit to the Cloud Kingdom leads to a whirlwind of trouble, can she, Kuromi and their friends save their home before it's too late?

Happy Gilmore 2

Premieres on July 25

Harness in the good energy and block out the bad, because Happy Gilmore is back on the green.

Trigger

Premieres on July 25

As illegal firearms flood into a gun-free South Korea, a resolute cop and a cunning arms broker find themselves at odds in a tense showdown.

I, the Executioner

Premieres on July 28

A violent crimes unit veteran and a rookie detective hunt for a serial killer after linking the death of a professor to a string of recent murders.