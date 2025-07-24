Bangkok City Ballet elevates Cinderella with fresh perspective

Bangkok City Ballet (BCB) staged the world premiere of its bold new full-length performance of Cinderella earlier this month. Presented at the Thailand Cultural Centre, this production delivered not only a ballet, but an immersive reimagining of the beloved fairytale, leaving the audience captivated from the first note to the final bow.

BCB's choreographers breathed fresh life into the timeless tale and combined the elegance of classical ballet with modern sensibilities, resulting in a performance that was as emotionally stirring as it was visually enchanting.

Unlike traditional renditions, BCB's Cinderella ventured beyond the surface of the fairytale, introducing symbolic characters that deepened its narrative core. The four elements -- air, fire, water and earth -- and the Goddess of Time took the stage as ethereal forces guiding Cinderella's journey.

Their presence reminded the audience that life is not just about destiny and romance but about living in harmony with nature, time and one's inner strength. This was a Cinderella who does not wait for change but steps forward to claim it -- gracefully and bravely.

The choreography offered moments of technical virtuosity and poetic expression. The company carefully selected pieces from Prokofiev's iconic score, creating a dynamic, fast-paced narrative structure that flowed naturally, especially in Acts II and III, performed without intermission.

Cinderella. Bangkok City Ballet

The pas de deux between Cinderella and the Prince, danced by guest artists Daniela Gómez Pérez and Karen Azatyan from Ballett Zürich, stood out as the evening's emotional and technical centrepiece -- a blend of refined classical technique and modern lyrical depth.

Meanwhile, the ensemble work in the "Clock Scene", where dancers represented the gears of time in mesmerising synchronisation, created one of the evening's most powerful visual metaphors.

The set design, lighting and costumes were masterfully woven into the choreography. Audiences were transported seamlessly from Cinderella's modest home to the grandeur of the royal ballroom and back again. One of the most memorable moments came at the stroke of midnight when, in a single breathtaking transformation, Cinderella's gown vanished into a humble dress -- a visual metaphor for the fragility of dreams and the resilience of spirit. The BCB's Cinderella was more than a production -- it was a bold statement of the company's growing artistic maturity and ambition. The evening showcased not just new talent but also a commitment to storytelling that is relevant, reflective and emotionally resonant.