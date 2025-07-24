New movies out this week: July 24-30

New releases that hit cinemas in Thailand this week.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Directed by Matt Shakman.

Who’s in it?

Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby and Joseph Quinn.

What’s it about?

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, the Fantastic Four must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer.

Why watch it?

Marvel Studios regained the film rights to Fantastic Four after Disney bought most of 20th Century Fox's film and TV assets, including franchises.

The Legend Of Ochi

Directed by Isaiah Saxon.

Who’s in it?

Helena Zengel, Willem Dafoe and Emily Watson.

What’s it about?

In a remote village on the island of Carpathia, a shy farm girl named Yuri is raised to fear an elusive animal species known as ochi. When Yuri discovers a wounded baby ochi has been left behind, she escapes on a quest to bring him home.

Why watch it?

Saxon's directorial debut.

Nak Rak Mak Mak Mak

Directed by Nong Chachacha.

Who’s in it?

Yada Narilya Gulmongkolpech, Krist Perawat Sangpotirat, Nong Chachacha and Theng Therdtherng.

What’s it about?

Transported 200 years into the future, the vengeful ghost Mae Nak must win back her husband, Pee Mak, within 30 days without using supernatural powers. If she fails, she will lose all memory of him.

Why watch it?

Based on the Thai legend of "Mae Nak Phra Khanong" or Nang Nak.

Singsot

Directed by Wahyu Agung Prasetyo.

Who’s in it?

Ardhana Jovin, Aska Haryanto, Landung Simatupang and Jamaluddin Latif.

What’s it about?

A little boy experiences a scary incident after hearing a mythical story from his grandmother. It turns out, there is something he doesn't realise behind these events.

Why watch it?

The film raises the myth of ancient Java, where whistling is believed to be able to summon demons.

Go Wild Atarashii Gakko!: The Movie

Directed by Oh Yoon-Dong And Keisuke Shimizu.

Who’s in it?

Kanon, Suzuka, Rin And Mizyu.

What’s it about?

Atarashii Gakko! celebrates their 10th anniversary — a one-of-a-kind force taking the world by storm. But what exactly does their mantra, “Endless Youth”, mean? The answer lies in the raw, unfiltered performances of the four members: Kanon, Suzuka, Rin, And Mizyu — performances that lay their souls bare.

Why watch it?

They introduced themselves as representatives of the new generation of Japanese (seishun) who are trying to break through the traditional social norms.

Premieres on July 26

Ano hana ga saku oka de, kimi to mata deaetara (Till We Meet Again On The Lily Hill)

Directed by Yôichi Narita.

Who’s in it?

Haruka Fukuhara, Koshi Mizukami and Kentarô Itô.

What’s it about?

Troubled teenager Yuri goes back in time to 1945 and falls in love with a kamikaze pilot, Akira.

Why watch it?

Japanese fantasy romance is inspired by the novel "Ano Hana ga Saku Oka de, Kimi to mata Deaetara”, authored by Natsue Shiomi in 2016.

Premieres on July 30

BTS Army: Forever We Are Young

Directed by Patty Ahn and Grace Lee.

Who’s in it?

BTS

What’s it about?

Across continents, passionate BTS fans known as Army unite through dance, music, and shared purpose. This global community transcends age and culture, showing how fandom can spark meaningful change and connection worldwide.

Why watch it?

The feature-length documentary made by the Army for the Army.