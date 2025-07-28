'Concert Week' returns with 990 baht tickets

Live Nation Tero is bringing back its popular annual "Concert Week" campaign, which will once again offer music fans the exclusive opportunity to purchase tickets for select shows at an incredible price of 990 baht.

Exclusively for Live Nation Tero members, the limited-time promotion will run from tomorrow until Thursday from 10am to 10pm and this year's privilege is reserved for the highly-anticipated concert "Elijah Woods: Give Me The Sunlight Tour In Bangkok", which will be held at Samyan Mitrtown Hall on Aug 5 at 8pm.

From Toronto and now based in Los Angeles, Elijah Woods is a multi-faceted, multi-platinum pop artist, singer-songwriter, producer and recording engineer. Renowned for his irresistibly catchy melodies, vivid storytelling and signature crisp production, he has established himself as one of pop music's most compelling solo acts.

With multiple platinum and gold records and four Juno Award nominations, he has amassed over 1 billion streams across his discography. His relentless work ethic is evident in the five EPs and numerous singles released in the past three years alone.

After selling out his first Canadian headline tour in 2023, he captivated audiences across Asia with sold-out shows in major markets like Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore, and recently made his UK debut at the BST Hyde Park Festival in London.

He will debut his new Asia tour "Give Me The Sunlight" in Bangkok before heading to Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Taipei and Seoul.

Tickets for the "Concert Week" campaign will be available exclusively via livenationtero.co.th/concertweek while normal tickets for the show cost 2,500, 3,200 and 6,500 baht and can be purchased from thaiticketmajor.com.